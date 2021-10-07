Rugby player Danny Cipriani welcomes ‘granddaughter’ aged 33

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Danny Cipriani has welcomed a ‘granddaughter’ at the age of 33, after his wife Victoria’s daughter gave birth to a baby girl.

The England Rugby player married Victoria Rose, 39, earlier this year and is now a step-grandfather after Victoria’s daughter gave birth to her second child.

Victoria, who is a mum of two to Jade, 25, and Kameron, 14, took to her Instagram stories to share the news, showing snaps of Jade in hospital and then images of Danny and herself cradling their new granddaughter.

She captioned the post of Danny cradling the new baby girl, ‘Meeting her pops…’

She also posted a series of lovely pictures of herself and her daughter holding the new little bundle of joy to her Instagram feed and wrote, ‘My beautiful strong daughter has blessed our family with another girl to love and cherish.

‘I am beyond delighted to share with you Granddaughter number 2 she came into the world weighing 6lb 11oz ♥️.’

Danny and Victoria tied the knot in May after getting engaged in August of last year.

Danny took to Instagram to mark the day writing, ‘Officially Mrs. Cipriani @victoriarosecipriani – married my best friend today!! ❤️❤️,’ alongside a photo of the couple embracing and Victoria showing off her diamond ring.

Their happy wedding news came six months after Victoria suffered a devastating miscarriage at 24 weeks. Danny spoke about the loss and revealed that they planned to name their son, River.

According to the Sun, Danny and Victoria are currently trying to get pregnant again but following two failed IVF treatments are now keeping their pregnancy journey private.

Danny and Victoria suffered the failure of two IVF treatments and have decided to keep the rest of their fertility journey private.

Victoria wrote in a touching post after the failed second round, ‘I have come to the conclusion that sharing the whole experience is not something I’m going to continue to do going forward.

‘This isn’t a negative post it’s a positive one as I will happily keep going til we hold our little bundle of joy. We’ve learned so much and we appreciate all the knowledge it gave us. We’re happy, willing, and ready for round 3…’

Danny also posted a picture of him and Victoria and captioned it, ‘Proud of you!! ❤️❤️ My superwoman 🙏🏽.’