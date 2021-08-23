Vernon Kay to replace Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Family Fortunes presenter Vernon Kay is set to host This Morning alongside Rochelle Humes, replacing Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

This Morning, ITV’s daily daytime show, is undergoing further changes as it’s been announced Vernon Kay will replace Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes as host of the show.

Ruth and Eamonn have returned several times to present the show and to fill in for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on their breaks, since being axed from the show last year, after 16 years presenting the show.

They presented the show during the school summer holidays, while Holly and Philip enjoyed a summer break. But it has been reported that the Family Fortunes presenter, Vernon Kay will replace them alongside Rochelle Humes until Philip and Holly return in September.

It is not known why Eamonn and Ruth’s stint presenting the show has been cut short. Fans were left shocked when Eamonn, who has recently opened up about his health battle, announced that it would be their last week hosting during the show.

Speaking to The Sun, Vernon said, ‘This Morning is the daytime go-to show, so to be asked to guest host on a show I’ve watched since its inception is a huge tick for me.

‘I’m really looking forward to working with Rochelle and sitting on that famous sofa.’

Rochelle Humes also said she was excited to work with Vernon, she said, ‘I also can’t wait to welcome Vernon Kay into the This Morning family!’

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell has spoken on the changes and said, ‘This week will provide a great mix of talent for our viewers. Vernon is familiar with being a guest on our sofa but I’m sure he’ll be just as great hosting the show live for two and a half hours too.”

Vernon will join Rochelle and debut as a This Morning guest presenter on the 31st of August, with Philip and Holly due to return on the 6th of September.