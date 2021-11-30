We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rylan has opened up about his difficult split from husband Dan Neal while appearing on Lorraine, explaining his hiatus from television.

TV personality, Rylan Clark has opened up about his heartbreaking split from husband Dan Neal to Lorraine Kelly, following news that they are set to divorce.

Speaking on Lorraine’s morning show, Rylan gave an insight into his wellbeing since the split saying he “wasn’t good” when he was in the thick of the heartache.

He also commented on his absence from television and radio.

When Lorraine asked if he was okay, he replied, “I am, I am. I wasn’t good, I’m not going to lie. I think everyone knows that.

“I’m normally on tele every five minutes, I apologise, you have to see my mug all the time. But no, I had four months off and it was needed actually.”

He went on to say, “It’s been ten years, now, I’ve been doing this job nearly, which is crazy. So maybe the time off is exactly what I needed but I’m good.”

Rylan also joked to Lorraine that he was “obviously going through a midlife crisis” after ditching his veneers and changing his hair.

Rylan and Dan announced their split in June of 2021, following six years of marriage. The couple got engaged in September 2014 and tied the knot in 2015.

Addressing the rumours about their breakup, Rylan released a statement saying, “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Following the announcement that they had gone their separate ways, Rylan thanked fans and friends for their “love and kindness” through the difficult period.