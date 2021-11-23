We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sam Faiers has announced that she is pregnant with her and partner Paul Knightley's third child.

Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley are expecting their third child as the couple shares their happy news with fans.

The former TOWIE star and her property developer partner are already mum to son Paul, five, and daughter Rosie, four.

And now the family, who quit their ITVbe reality series The Mummy Diaries because they needed a break, is preparing to become a unit of five.

Sharing the pregnancy news with her 2.5m Instagram followers, Sam uploaded an adorable family photo of her bump reveal with her children sweetly kissing her belly, and captioned it,

‘Soon to be a family of 5 ❤️

We have a spring baby on the way ☺️🤰🏽

We’re so happy and feeling blessed 🙏❤️

ps keeping this little one a surprise 💙💖?’

Sam and Paul, who moved to Surrey last year, won’t be finding out the gender of their baby until it is born, which will make the news that Sam Faiers is pregnant more exciting for them all.

The couple, who started dating in 2014, revealed the baby’s due date is Spring.

Sister Billie Shepherd is currently on holiday in Dubai so she is yet to publicly comment but friends and fans are over the moon with the news.

Lucy Meck, who is also pregnant with her second child, wrote, ‘Congrats to u all ♥️♥️🤰🤰🙌🙌👏👏👏’

Fearne McCann added, ‘💙💗💙💗💙💗💙💗 sooooooo excited’

And Luisa simply put, ‘❤️❤️❤️❤️’

Before Sam Faiers announced she is pregnant, she had previously shared that she wanted to have a third child, admitting in an Instagram Q and A that now was the perfect time to expand her family.

A fan asked, ‘Do you like the age gap between your kids? And would you want bigger if you had two more?’

Sam responded, ‘Personally I found it a little difficult in the early days as I was breastfeeding Rosie whilst Paul was still in nappies and wanting my attention a lot.

‘I wouldn’t change it for the world. But when we have more I think it would be maybe next year? Who knows.. @PaulKnightley.’

And Sam’s surprise pregnancy news comes just days after she admitted she ‘gets emotional with babies’ following a visit to an orphanage in Moldova with friend Luisa Zissman.

Sam shared that she had raised £100k for the facility shortly after sharing a slew of incredible videos, including one in which she was seen breaking down and saying, “I get so emotional with babies, they’re so innocent.”

With another baby on the way, there is plenty of room in Sam and Paul’s mansion. You can watch a clip of their new house below…

Will there be a whole new TV series to support the pregnancy and build up to baby number three? – we’ll just have to wait and see!