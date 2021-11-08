We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has announced she is pregnant with her second child with partner Ryan Thomas.

The former TOWIE star is already mum to son Roman, one, who she has with Ryan, plus step-daughter Scarlett, 13, from Ryan’s previous relationship with Tina O’Brien.

And now their family is expanding, as Lucy shares the news with her fans on Instagram.

She uploaded an adorable snap of her showing her growing baby bump alongside son Roman, who was lifting up his cream jumper to sweetly reveal his tummy too.

She simply captioned the photo, ‘Here we go again 🥰❤️👶 @ryanthomas84’

Friends and fans have sent their congratulations to the couple.

Catherine Tyldesley, who is also pregnant with her second child, wrote, ‘Yeyyyyyyyyyy 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Huge congratulations my loves!’

Former Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson wrote, ‘Amazing! Congratulations ❤️❤️’

And Ashley James put, ‘Ahhh it’s official!!! The cutest photo!!’

Former TOWIE star Jess Wright, added, ‘Congratulations lovely! Amazing news ❤️🎉🥰’

It is not clear when Lucy’s due date is but she is expected to be past the 12th week of pregnancy.

The gender of the baby is also not known but this might become clearer nearer the time.

During her first pregnancy, she suffered from an unusual pregnancy side effect of orange breast milk.

The Thomas family recently shared a group snap taken from Halloween when they dressed as the Addam’s family.

Back in September the couple had a scary time as parents, when their son Roman spent a week in intensive care unit. Ryan explained to fans the heartbreak he felt at the time.

He wrote, ‘No words can explain how grateful we are to have our little boy home safe after spending nearly a week in intensive care.

‘As parents it’s been one of the scariest times of our lives but with thanks to our amazing doctors & nurses we have king Roman back playing, smiling & more importantly eating, i would like to thank the @nhs and also @cosmic_charity who have been unbelievable, You both really are the real life superhero’s ❤️🙏🏼’

And he was rushed to hospital earlier this year after choking on an apple.

Lucy appeared on Loose Women earlier this year to talk about the birth and breastfeeding. You can watch a clip of her interview below…

We can’t wait to hear more baby updates! Congratulations to you both!