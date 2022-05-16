We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sam Faiers has given birth to a baby boy in a home water birth.

Sam and her partner Paul Knightley confirmed the arrival of their third child, sharing a sweet Instagram post with videos from the birth and of the newborn.

The former TOWIE star, who is also mum to Paul, six, and Rosie, four, shared the exciting news with her legion of Instagram followers, writing,”No words can describe how in love we are with you baby boy. I honestly can’t explain my feelings right now.

“Mummy loves you more than you could ever imagine. In our baby bubble currently. Be back soon,” Sam, who announced she was pregnant for the third time in November 2021, penned alongside footage of Rosie and Paul meeting their tiny baby brother.

Sam’s friends, fans and family members were in awe as they saw Rosie supporting her mother in a birthing pool at their new £2 million Surrey property, taking to the comment section to send their love.

“So incredibly proud of you 🥺❤️ love you all so much ❤️ Another beautiful nephew to love forever 💙 you are beyond Perfect baby boy 💙,” penned Sam’s sister, Billie Shepherd.

“The most beautiful baby ❤️ and watching Rosie holding your hand in labour 😢,” wrote ex TOWIE cast member, Lydia Bright.

“Just welled up at this video!!!! Congratulations ❤️,” added Love Islander, Zara McDermott.

“The most beautiful amazing day you are incredible Samantha 🥰😍 words could never describe how I feel love you baby Knightly forever💙 thank you Samantha and Paul for giving me another precious beautiful grandchild love yous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” added Sam and Billie’s mum, Suzie Wells.

The adorable family recently received the keys to their ‘dream home’ which is tucked in an elite Cobham gated community.

Sam shared a video showing the family’s hands raised in the air, keys dangling from a keyring carved with the words “new home, new adventures, new memories”.

“Just over a week ago we moved into our new home. I believe everything happens for a reason. We waited a few years to find a country home that was perfect for us. We plan on making our home a peaceful, cosy and happy place to make many memories with our family & friends. Here’s to new beginnings,” she wrote.