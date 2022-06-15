TOWIE's Billie Faiers is expecting her third child with husband Greg Shepherd

Billie Faiers has announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Greg Shepherd.

The former Only Way is Essex star is already mum to daughter Nelly, seven, and second child, son Arthur, five, and now the reality star is pregnant again.

Billie shared her happy news with her fans on Instagram, she uploaded a sweet family snap from Abu Dhabi which shows them all paddling in the sea as Nelly holds and looks at her mum's tummy.

The caption reads, "Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you … ☺️❤️ We are so happy and excited ✨❤️"

And family, friends and fans have been quick to react.

Billie's mum Suzie, wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations my darlings love yous what an exciting year this is 🥰❤️"

Former TOWIE co-star Danielle Armstrong put, "OMG we were only saying this a few months ago about would you have 3 🥰 this is amazing news so happy for you guys 🤍🤍🤍"

And Lauren Pope added, "Aw what gorgeous news, congratulations."

Billie revealed back in 2020 that she would like one more child, but Greg wasn't keen.

And now the pair are delighted with their upcoming arrival and it comes after Billie was furious over passenger that slapped her son on a flight over mid-air tantrum, prompting others to ask how best to react?

The Shepherd's appear to be filming for an upcoming series of their The Family Diaries reality TV series as film crews have joined them on holiday in Dubai.

And their pregnancy announcement comes just weeks after Billie's sister Sam Faiers gave birth to her third child with partner Paul Knightley.

At the time, Billie wrote, ""So incredibly proud of you 🥺❤️ love you all so much ❤️ Another beautiful nephew to love forever 💙 you are beyond Perfect baby boy 💙."

Congratulations!