Kaya Scodelario has announced the birth of her second child with husband Benjamin Walker, saying she feels “so much love”.

The 29-year-old, who is best known for her role as Effy Stonem on Skins, took to social media on Saturday to share the exciting news and a snapshot taken minutes after giving birth.

Kaya can be seen cradling her newborn baby in the hospital in the sweet family photo, as her husband Benjamin stands by her and their newborn wearing scrubs.

Penning an adorable note to the little tot, she wrote, “You made it here little one. Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home.”

Adding a playful touch, Kaya continued, “Plus poop and puke, lots of that too.”

Kaya and Benjamin met while filming The Moon and The Sun in 2014. They tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first son, Roman, the following year.

The Maze Runner actress revealed she was pregnant and in her third trimester in September, showing off her baby bump in an Instagram mirror selfie.

Sharing the wonderful news, Kaya admitted that her low-key pregnancy reveal wasn’t exactly what she’d had in mind, writing, “I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy’s and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now. “

Kaya and Benjamin’s new arrival comes just after the Skins actress’ former co-star April Pearson confirmed she is expecting her first child.

April, who played Michelle Richardson in the gritty teen drama, told her followers that she had suffered a miscarriage last year before falling pregnant again.

“This is my pregnancy announcement… 🌈 It might not be how I expected, the whole journey to motherhood has been far from it in fact. A miscarriage earlier this year, and now a high risk pregnancy which will need ongoing monitoring, being some of the most terrifying parts of the process so far. But here I am last week, 20 weeks pregnant, standing under a rainbow which appeared moments before a very scary scan,” April wrote on Instagram.

Confirming that she and partner Jamie Patterson are set to welcome a little boy, she added, “My absence from social media has made me so aware of the reliance I have on this wonderful community, and I miss you all very much. I don’t know how documenting the rest of our pregnancy will go, but I do know I want to be here, being unequivocally myself. 💙 Baby Boy due April 2022.”