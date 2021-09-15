We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing is facing challenges ahead of the 2021 series, with a professional dancer having tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the launch show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is due to return to our screens on the 18th of September, with its first live show to air on the 25th, with a brand new lineup of celebs.

Fans have been hotly anticipating the return of Strictly, with stars such as Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly, McFly star Tom Fletcher, and actor Greg Wise among those taking to the floor this year.

Unfortunately, the show is now facing uncertainty after an unnamed professional tested positive for Covid-19. The pro in question had already been paired with a celebrity, but due to their positive test, they will have to isolate for 10 days, likely throwing training off course.

The pro will not have to quit the show, but will likely not reunite with their celebrity pairing. Viewers may see a switch-around with who is paired up between the launch of the show and the first live episode.

A Strictly spokesperson told Metro, “A professional dancer has tested positive for Covid-19 however this didn’t affect the recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday. We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Strictly is not the only reality show to face challenges and delays due to the pandemic, Dancing on Ice 2021 also faced its fair share of difficulties, after cast and crew members tested positive, leading to some stars dropping out of the show.

Meanwhile, boxer Nicola Adams was forced to drop out of last year’s series of Strictly, after her partner Katya Jones tested positive.

Speaking on the disruption the virus is causing for Strictly bosses, a source told the Sun, “This is proving to be a nightmare for producers, just as they prepare to bring back Strictly for its first full series since the pandemic.

“It means that Strictly viewers are likely to watch the pro paired with their celeb, then they could be separated by the time the first live show begins.”

They also added, “That also means that the pro in question will probably end up only taking part in group dances throughout the new series, which will be particularly galling.”