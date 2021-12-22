We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has shared candid photos with fans as he revealed he’s now home after spending an “interesting” 24 hours in hospital.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has finally ended, with Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice being crowned worthy winners. All the Strictly 2021 finalists gave it their all and though it was devastating that AJ Odudu pulled out of the show the day before due to injury, it was also wonderful to see many of this year’s line-up return in the final for a special group performance. This included actor Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez, who sadly left in just Week 3.

Gorka has been a professional on the show for six series now and even found love in the Strictly ballroom. The dancer became engaged to actor Gemma Atkinson this year, after she competed opposite Gorka with Aljaž Škorjanec on Strictly in 2017. Gemma and Gorka welcomed their first child together two years later, named Mia.

Now ahead of a wonderful family Christmas together, Gorka has taken to Instagram to share the shocking news that he’s recently spent 24 hours in hospital.

Gorka posted a series of photos and a video of his recent experience, writing, ‘I was looking forward for Christmas at Home but that was interesting 24h in Hospital 🤦🏻‍♂️’.

‘@glouiseatkinson thinks it was a excuse to avoid all the wrapping of the christmas presents…😂🤔’, the professional dancer declared, showcasing his brilliant sense of humour at even the most challenging of times.

Gorka then went on to reassure fans that despite this unexpected stay in hospital so close to the big day, all is well. So much so, that he’s now “back home” and receiving loving care and attention from a very special “little nurse”.

He continued, ‘Anyway… everything is okey and I am back home having cookies and cuddles of my little nurse. 🥰 Thanks to the Dorctors and Nurses at Fairfield Hospital for being so lovely to me 🙏🏻❤️’.

‘FELIZ NAVIDAD!!!’, he signed off, signalling that regardless of these difficult events Gorka is well and truly back looking forward to a family Christmas with Gemma and Mia.

Gorka’s revelation was met with shock and plenty of well-wishes from many Strictly stars, both professional and celebrities.

‘I hope you are ok Gorksybabes ❤️❤️’, commented Strictly 2021 runner up John Whaite, sharing his super cute and rather unusual nickname for the dancer.

Fellow professional Katya Jones responded simply, ‘Oh no! Get better soon Gorks. ❤️’.

‘Noo! Hope you’re okay 😢❤️’, wrote Katie McGlynn, Gorka’s dance partner from this year’s Strictly.

Whilst Janette Manrara, who became the new It Takes Two 2021 presenter this year replied, ‘Oh no! Hope you’re okay 🙏🏼Te mando muchos deseos para que estés mejor pronto ❤️’, wishing him a speedy recovery.

With Gorka now safely back at home with Gemma and Mia, it’s hoped that he will indeed feel much better soon. His time in hospital comes just days after the Strictly 2021 final when he donned his iconic 101 dalmatians costume one more time in the group dance.

Fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing Gorka Marquez back in the Strictly ballroom again next year!