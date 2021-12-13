Who are the Strictly finalists 2021 and what time is the final on BBC?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With one week to go, many are wondering who are the Strictly finalists 2021 and when it will be on our screens.

It’s been a thrilling year for Strictly fans, with the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants treating us to some show-stopping routines, incredible dance talent and of course, plenty of backstage drama too. But sadly, the competition is almost over for another year as this Saturday will unveil this year’s Glitterball champion.

The public’s chosen finalists will be keeping loyal fans up to date during their last week of rehearsals via Strictly’s It Take Two presenters Janette and Rylan. Before making their way to the Strictly stage filmed near London to dance their final few steps.

Who are the Strictly finalists 2021?

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing finalists are television presenter AJ Odudu, Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and celebrity chef John Whaite.

The three celebrities and their professional dance partners will be expected to perform three dances in the grand final. This includes both the couple’s and judge’s favourite dances of the series. Plus, they’ll have a pull-out-all-the-stops show dance.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

TV presenter AJ Odudu has wowed audiences with a number of dances throughout the series alongside her partner and new Strictly pro Kai Widdrington.

A consistent high-scorer in her ballroom dances, the 33-year-old delighted again in the semi-finals with a foxtrot to Benny Goodman’s ‘Swing’. Which earnt her a perfect 40 from the judges.

Her and Kai also received 39 for their Charleston in week 7 and 38 for their waltz during Musicals Week to ‘Edelweiss’ from The Sound of Music.

Romance rumours have heavily circulated regarding the two. AJ even says her steamy routines with Kai have had a negative effect on her love life.

“Oh my gosh, my direct messages are dry,” AJ told the Sun. “I’ve not had one direct message from a potential suitor, that is not happening. [Any potential suitor has] witnessed me wrap my legs around Kai every week!”

She described her dance partner as both “kind” and “patient”, adding that “he’s going to be in my life forever”

AJ was previously a contestant on SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2019 and is mostly known for presenting Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother: Bit on the Side and the ITV gameshow Apocalypse Wow.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

Rose Ayling-Ellis is best known for her role as Frankie Lewis in BBC soap Eastenders. The actress made history this year as the first deaf contestant on Strictly. She is partnered with professional Giovanni Pernice who has been a finalist three times previously, though he has never won.

The two have danced into the hearts of both the judges and audiences, with Rose consistently racking up high scores for her performances. In the semi-final she wowed with an Argentine Tango, that was awarded 40 out of 40 by judges. And she’s enjoyed previous success with her Waltz, Tango and American Smooth too. Rose even praised Giovanni for his “leap of faith” during a daring lift in the latter.

The two partners share a strong connection and chemistry which has led many to wonder if Rose and Giovanni are a couple in real life. Especially with Giovanni sharing with fans that there is “more than just dancing” to their relationship. Though, it seems that Rose has a boyfriend she is keeping away form the spotlight.

“You learn so much about yourself doing the show,” said Rose in an interview with HELLO! “I’ve never done a sport, so I’ve surprised myself at how, every day, I can push myself a bit more and a bit more.

“And my confidence has grown,” she added. “I feel I can just be myself now. Going into a show that’s such a huge platform and being yourself is scary because you’re so exposed. But the response has been so positive, I feel like, ‘Oh, ok, that’s good, I’ll just carry on being me then!'”

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

TV chef John Waite and his dance partner Johannes Radebe are the third Strictly Come Dancing finalists for 2021.

The 32-year-old shot to fame after winning the third series of The Great British Bake Off in 2012. He’s since released four cookbooks and is a regular on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4. Whilst previous appearances include Sunday Brunch, This Morning and The Alan Titchmarsh Show.

John and Johannes also made Strictly history as the first same-sex male couple to compete on the show. And it’s safe to say the partnership has worked well, turning out mesmerising latin and ballroom routines.

Highlights include a pirate-themed Paso Doble and cheeky Charleston which both received 39 points. And in the semi-final, the duo finally treated audiences to a contemporary Couple’s Choice dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community.

As for a Strictly win, John has vowed to continue dancing “whatever happens on the dance floor.”

“We’ve said it’s not about the competition, it’s not about what the judges think, it’s not about what the public think, it’s about how we feel we’ve done as a partnership because that’s what dance is about,” he told Sky News.

“I think if you become hung up on the glitterball – as wonderful as it would look on my shelving unit, I’m not going to lie – you take your eye off the ball.”

Who went out of Strictly last week?

CBeebies presenter Rhys Stephenson went out of Strictly last week (Sunday 12 December).

Rhys, who was partnered with professional partner Nancy Xiu, made it to the semi-finals. He suitably impressed the judges with two dances – a Tango and Samba – earning a combined score of 74 out of 80.

But sadly, the 28-year-old found himself in the dance-off competing against John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in the results show. And despite his best efforts re-performing the Samba, all four Strictly judges voted to save John instead.

“I might not have gotten to the final, but I learnt so much from just being on this show, from everyone here who’s just supported us in this new family,” said a gracious Rhys, following news of his elimination.

The children’s TV presenter also thanked his dance pro Nancy for her support and “just letting my energy shine” throughout the series.

Fighting back tears, he added: “It’s good to cry, it’s good to feel. Strictly makes you feel things. You feel so much and sometimes it’s overwhelming.”

Who is the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are the bookies’ favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Betting favourites like PaddyPower, Betfair and Ladbrokes have all predicted that the Eastenders star will bag the Glitterball trophy.

PaddyPower have given Rose and Gio odds of 1/8 to win. Whilst AJ and Kai are the favourites to finish second at 7/1 and John and Johannes pegged for third place at 10/1.

“Rose and Giovanni look home and hosed as the 2021 Strictly champions as far as the odds are concerned,” said Ladbrokes representative Jessica O’Reilly.

What time is the Strictly 2021 final on BBC?

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on BBC One at 7pm, Saturday 18 December 2021.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the grand final. It will run for just over two hours, finishing at 9:05pm.

Viewers will be able to vote for their favourites during the show. Be it by telephone, text or through the Strictly Come Dancing website.