Strictly couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have shared some very exciting relationship news with fans.

Strictly star Joe Sugg and his girlfriend Dianne Buswell have taken their relationship to a new level by moving in together.

The lovebirds, who met on the 2018 series of BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing when they were paired up, have officially bought their first home together and couldn’t wait to share the news with their followers on Instagram.

Joe, 29, uploaded a loved-up snap of Dianne, with her signature bright hairstyle, straddled on his back and captioned it, ‘Little life update. (No emerging daffodils were harmed in the taking of this photograph)’ and a second image showed the YouTube star getting to grips with power tools as he attempted to build some furniture for their ‘love nest’.

And friends and fans alike are delighted with the news. One wrote, ‘Omg what fab news 🥺 so happy for you!’ another put, ‘You’re gonna need a ride on lawnmower for that!’ referring to the size of their huge garden.

And Strictly professional dancer Amy Dowden wrote, ‘Can’t wait to be able to visit when safe to do so….. @diannebuswell invited me’ and former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley added a simple party popper emoji.

Meanwhile, fellow YouTuber Casper Lee couldn’t resist adding wedding rumours to the house move, he wrote, ‘So proud of u two for getting married, such great news.’

And the pair have already been exploring their new surroundings with a walk in the woods.