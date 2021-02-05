Strictly couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have shared some very exciting relationship news with fans.
Strictly star Joe Sugg and his girlfriend Dianne Buswell have taken their relationship to a new level by moving in together.
The lovebirds, who met on the 2018 series of BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing when they were paired up, have officially bought their first home together and couldn’t wait to share the news with their followers on Instagram.
Joe, 29, uploaded a loved-up snap of Dianne, with her signature bright hairstyle, straddled on his back and captioned it, ‘Little life update. (No emerging daffodils were harmed in the taking of this photograph)’ and a second image showed the YouTube star getting to grips with power tools as he attempted to build some furniture for their ‘love nest’.
Joe poked fun at their outfits. He captioned the snap, ‘Dianne let’s stay discreet and camouflaged so we can get up close to some wildli….. oh okay then..’ to which Dianne, 31, replied, ‘I like my colour’ and fans were dying to know where her brightly coloured leggings were from. Dianne Buswell fashion replied, ‘They’re from her collection with Lucy Locket Loves.’
And Dianne shared a similar house snap with Joe scooping her up in his arms, She captioned it, ‘New adventures’.
On Thursday, Dianne gave fans a glimpse inside her new home as she posted a picture from the kitchen. The space was revealed as having stylish black tiles behind a large oven as well as tall glass cupboards filled with the couple’s cups.