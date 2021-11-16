We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood is forced to miss Saturday's show and tune in from home after testing positive with Covid as scoring is thrown into chaos.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will not be taking part in Saturday’s show after bosses confirmed he has tested positive with Covid-19.

The long-standing judge, who has been on the panel since the show started back in 2004, will have to tune in to the show from his sofa to see how the remaining contestants get on this week for musicals week.

Craig is known for his performances and choreography in the West End so missing out this week will be tough for the Australian-born star.

It’s not the first Covid scare to hit the show – previously contestants Tom Fletcher and Judi Love have also both missed a show after testing positive for coronavirus.

A Strictly spokeswoman said, “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

Rylan, host of Strictly Spin-Off show It Takes Two on BBC 2, wished Craig well. He said, “We are sending you all our love and we can’t wait to see you, really soon.”

Sara Davies and Aljaz Škorjanec left the contest at the weekend after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

And this weekend, while Craig won’t be able to give his controversial opinions on the dancers, he also won’t be able to raise his score paddle – but it’s not yet clear whether there will be a special guest judge or whether the show will go on with just three judges leaving the top score out of a possible 30.

Fans are already anticipating a shake-up of contestants when it comes to who will be in the bottom two.

There are seven couples still remaining in the contest, including favourites Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

One viewer tweeted, ‘Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid and won’t be in this Saturday’s #StrictlyComeDancing that should make who goes interesting.’

Another tweeted, ‘Craig Revel Horwood to miss Strictly after positive Covid test. He hasn’t issued a statement on his vax status yet.’ After reports of rows over some contestants not having had the vaccines but it is not known who has or hasn’t had theirs.

And a third fan tweeted, ‘@bbcstrictly with news about Craig Revel Horwood testing positive for covid (hope you get better soon Craig) any chance you could replace him with @The_JamesJordan …..he would be a fab replacement #strictly #strictlyjudgereplacement.’

Meanwhile, Janette Manrara, co-host of BBC Two’s ‘Strictly: It Takes Two’, has been announced as the host of 2022 Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Arena Tour.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, Saturday at 6.40pm and Sunday’s results show is 7.20pm