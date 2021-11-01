We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing fans have picked up on Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis’ lucky charm as the couple sailed through to next week.

The EastEnders actress and her Italian professional dance partner scored a clean 40/40 by getting the first four 10s of the series and the earliest four 10s in Strictly history.

And unlike other contestants, Rose is the show’s first-ever deaf dancer – with her partner Giovanni Pernice learning sign language to help communicate the routine with her.

But it’s Giovanni, who split from his girlfriend Maura Higgins in the latest Strictly Curse, coincidentally has a lucky charm for him and Rose and fans have made the connection.

One fan tweeted, ‘Have we ever acknowledged that Gio has a rose tattoo on his hand?! Don’t know why that comes to my mind now. I just love a good fun fact. #strictly’

Obviously, Giovanni didn’t know Rose at the time he had the tattoo done but could it be fate – or a sign that they were destined to dance together?

Giovanni got the new inking back in 2020 when he described it as his “new baby” and it was an early 30th birthday present from his former dance partner Michelle Visage who starred in the 2019 series of the BBC One show.

As he posted on Instagram, a large rose tattoo was visible on the back of his hand as he rested his chin.

‘Welcome to my new baby!!!’

Praising the tattoo artist who created his inking, he went on to say, ‘Incredible job by @mileslangford… You mate are a star!!’

The Latin and ballroom dancer added, ‘And thank you to my amazing friend and partner in crime @michellevisage for the early bday present. Love ya!!!’