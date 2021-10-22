We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly’s Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima are forced to miss the show on Saturday after testing positive for Covid.

Strictly’s Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima are forced to pull out of the show ahead of Saturday after testing positive for Coronavirus.

It’s been an eventful week for Strictly fans, not only has Adam Peaty broken his silence on his near kiss with Katya Jones, and Giovanni Pernice splitting from Maura Higgins, but now Loose Women’s Judi Love has been forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

The TV presenter turned dancer, is competing for the glitterball trophy with her professional partner and impressed viewers in previous weeks with her twerking and energy.

But her Strictly spark has been dampened following a routine Covid-19 test that came back positive, forcing her to isolate for 10 days so that she doesn’t affect any of the 2021 line-up.

A Strictly spokesperson said, ‘Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.’

Meanwhile, Judi, appeared on the Loose Women panel on Monday to talk about getting through to the next stage of the contest, after she moved judges with her dance to Mariah Carey’s Hero which she dedicated to her parents.

Judi took to Twitter to express her disappointment at the news, she tweeted, ‘Hey my lovelies it’s with great disappointment that I will not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid 19. Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend. Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes #JudiLove #Strictly’

It is not known how Judi contracted Covid-19 but her appearance on Loose Women was the first time that the ITV daytime show had relaxed its restrictions, reverting back to their old desk, with panelists sitting just 1m apart as opposed to their previous 2m split desks.

Ruth Langsford pointed out the change to viewers at the start of the show, she said, “Welcome…to the first Loose Women in nearly 20 months with all of us back at one desk.”

Indoor fireworks were set off to mark the occasion with Judi worried about her hair products catching fire on the sparks.

Ruth continued, “It’s really lovely to be sitting here together and filling up the desk alongside me Ruth Langsford is Coleen Nolan, Judi Love and Jane Moore.”

Speaking about returning to their old desk, Judi said, “It feels strange but it feels good.”

In previous months, the Loose Women socially distanced set up meant that they had three people on the desk and one person at home on a live link before a new split desk was introduced to enable four panelists in the studio at the same time as they were sat further away from each other.

One fan tweeted, ‘That’ll be the loose women desk out with covid soon, you were there the other day…’

And another added, ‘Strictly won’t be the same without you… You are definitely one of the dancers that I look forward to watching. Please look after yourself as your health comes way before any dancing competition. Sending love #Strictly #JudiLove #COVID19.’

A third fan wished, ‘Oh gosh sending you love for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see you strutting your stuff the following week.’

Judi who had been rehearsing this week for the upcoming show was set to perform the Cha-Cha-Cha to Olivia Newton John’s hit Physical, but instead, fans will have to wait longer to see Judi back on the dancefloor.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Pernice’s upcoming dance is a likely nod to his ex Maura Higgins.

Meanwhile, Ugo Monye is expected to return this Saturday after issues arising from his history of back problems ruled him out for one week. The rugby star, who is partnered with Oti Mabuse, offered an update earlier this week, revealing on It Takes Two that he’s had a few injections into his spine.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC 1 on Saturday from 7.05pm-8.55pm. Viewers can also watch the show on catch-up on the iPlayer.