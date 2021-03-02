We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Taylor Swift has hit back at Netflix after found herself the subject of a ‘joke’ in show Ginny & Georgia, calling out the ‘deeply sexist’ dialogue.

Taylor Swift has inspired women all over the world to respect and celebrate each other through her powerful music and statements – and even paid for a student to achieve her dream of going to university in the UK last year.

Now the Love Story singer, who is reportedly in talks to work with Prince William and Kate Middleton, has taken to Twitter to express her disgust at the inclusion of a particular ‘joke’ in new Netflix show Ginny & Georgia.

The show has previously been likened to Gilmore Girls and was released on the popular streaming platform last week.

Following a mother and daughter in a New England town, the comedy drama’s final episode finds the pair having an argument about relationships.

Georgia asks her daughter if she had broken up with her boyfriend, but Ginny quickly replies: ‘What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

The comment has not gone unnoticed by the singer herself, who was less than impressed with the show’s so-called ‘joke’. Writing on Twitter, Taylor proceeded to call out Netflix, describing the dialogue as ‘lazy’ and ‘deeply sexist’.

‘Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY’, the star wrote.

Taylor also expressed her disappointment with Netflix, referencing how the streaming platform released her Miss Americana documentary film only last year.

‘Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess’.

Fans were quick to support Taylor, echoing her sentiments regarding Ginny & Georgia’s dialogue.

‘I was really enjoying Ginny & Georgia until they had to add the really inappropriate Taylor Swift jab from a character that is supposed to be a feminist. #ginnyandgeorgia’, one wrote.

Whilst another declared: ‘A Netflix series, called “Ginny & Georgia,” made an extremely unnecessary and misogynistic joke involving Taylor. It is for situations like this that Taylor wrote “The Man” guiding exactly how our society is so macho. RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT’

Video of the Week

The singer’s relationships have often been heavily publicised and Taylor has often been inspired by them to write some of her catchiest hits. In the past, she has been linked to DJ Calvin Harris, actor Tom Hiddleston, and One Direction singer Harry Styles. More recently, she has been in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, reportedly since 2017.

Regardless of the world’s fascination with the singer’s previous relationships, Taylor has made her feelings on becoming the butt of Ginny & Georgia’s ‘joke’ very clear.