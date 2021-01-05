We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dating? Here's what we know about Harry's potential new girlfriend so far...

Singer Harry Styles and actor Olivia Wilde are thought to be dating after being pictured holding hands at his agent’s wedding.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde appear to have indicated they are dating after attending a special event together. The former OneDirection singer arrived at his manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding to partner Glenne Christiaansen hand-in-hand with Olivia.

The pair had already been surrounded by rumours of a possible relationship after some suggested they’d grown closer when filming their new movie, Don’t Worry Darling. Prior to the wedding, Harry and Olivia were also spotted arriving at the singer’s Los Angeles home with luggage.

Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dating?

Harry and Olivia arrived at this beautiful wedding holding hands, as revealed in pictures obtained by Page Six. The two appeared loved-up and didn’t seem to be hiding their new-found closeness. Neither Harry nor Olivia have officially confirmed news of a relationship.

However, it’s thought been suggested that they were drawn together after working on Don’t Worry Darling. Olivia directed and Harry starred in the upcoming psychological horror film.

A source reportedly told MailOnline, “Olivia and Harry have become close and the pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks. She has been seen visiting his home on several occasions.”

Whilst another source supposedly revealed to PEOPLE, “They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding”, adding, “They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.”

Was Olivia Wilde married?

This recent appearance comes after it was reported that Olivia and her long-term partner Jason Sudeikis had separated in early 2020. The former couple share two children together, Otis and Daisy. They got engaged in 2012, but had not yet tied the knot before they parted ways.

Whilst Harry Styles has previously been linked to high-profile stars such as singer Taylor Swift and model Kendall Jenner.

Whilst he and Olivia are yet to confirm a relationship, rumours of a possible romance are sure to delight fans.