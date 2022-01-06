We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of ITV drama The Bay will be delighted to learn that the popular show is back for a third series – and it’s starting sooner than you think.

Set in Morecambe, a pretty seaside town in Lancashire, all is not just sunshine days and beach waves. Anyone who has tuned in to watch the first two series of The Bay will know that the town has its fair share of crimes and mysteries.

And if you haven’t yet seen the show, and loved Undeniable or Angela Black, you can catch up on the full series of the drama on the ITV player.

Follow the police officers living and working in the area as they untangle the complexities of criminal cases while also trying to help the families and individuals caught up in them.

But as The Bay returns to screens, we look at when you can watch the latest instalment and who is in the cast as fans wonder where is Morven Christie?

When is The Bay back on ITV?

The Bay returns to ITV at 9pm on Wednesday 12th January.

The synopsis of the new series teases that while new star Marsha Thompson’s character Jenn Townsend is “eager to give the family answers, she also needs to prove herself as the team’s newest recruit.”

It continues, “The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be as simple as moving to a different town.”

Filming for the new series started back in March last year as producers Tall Story Pictures shared a snap from behind the scenes of a clipper board showing the details of episode one scene 42.

Is The Bay on ITV Player?

Yes, The Bay season one and two are currently available to watch on ITV Hub and as soon as the first series of season three airs, all six brand new episodes will be available to watch on ITV Hub and BritBox.

Where is Morven Christie on The Bay?

Fans wondering where is Morven Christie who played DS Lisa Armstrong in The Bay? will be saddened to learn that the actress stepped down from the show following the end of series two, despite the third series already being commissioned.

SPOILER ALERT *******

Her on-screen colleague Med, played by Taheen Modak, was killed off in episode four of series two so it’s likely that the time felt right for Morven to bow out too as her comments below hint.

She shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, ‘Day one til the end. So honoured to have spent my 2 seasons on The Bay with this guy, from fresh out of college to smashing it like an old pro. My partner, my pal, this big souled lil king. They should never have let you go, but that’s for another day. Now you get to go build your kingdom -and I’m right behind you pal. We did it. ❤️ 🦅@taheenmodak’

Morven also posted a snap of her looking out to sea, and captioned it, ‘Bye Lisa. You were a gift.

Thank you Daragh Carville, thank you beloved @leehavenjones for bringing me in, and biggest love EVER to the crew the crew the crew who had my back and have my heart ❤️’

At the time, the producers of the show released a statement that read, “The show’s producers thank Morven for her brilliant contribution to The Bay and wish her every success for the future.

“While the DNA of the show remains the same, the change of lead offers up the exciting opportunity to place a new character at the centre of the drama and explore the world of Morecambe from a fresh perspective.”

But some fans are gutted as her departure wasn’t covered on screen at the end of series two. One fan wrote, ‘Hiii .. just been reading you won’t be in series 3 .. wooo what a great shame .love your character in The Bay. Won’t be as good now .. all the best ..’

Another supported added, ‘Just binged watched season 1 and 2 of The Bay. Such a great show! Can’t believe You and Med won’t be back for the next season 😢 xx’

But fans can still expect a nail-biting series as the third series of the crime drama now follows DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thompson) who’s thrown into the deep end when the body of a young boxer is found as she has to deal with his grieving family.

Executive producer Catherine Oldfield said, “Daragh [Carville] and I couldn’t be more delighted by the audience response to The Bay. That ITV has recommissioned the show is fantastic and to get a talent as bright and brilliant as Marsha to lead the new series is beyond exciting. We can’t wait to get back to Morecambe to start filming again in that beautiful part of the world.”

And Marsha shared a sneak peek from filming the new series, and captioned it, ‘Look at these faces! So excited to share this artwork for the upcoming season of ITV’s The Bay. Can’t wait for y’all to see if next year!’

The Bay cast:

Marsha Thomason plays the lead role DS Jenn Townsend, a family liaison officer. She replaces Morven Christie, who will not return to the series.

Reprising their roles from The Bay cast are Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires), Erin Shanagher (Viewpoint, Peaky Blinders), Thomas Law (The Worlds End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street).

Is the Bay on ITV a new series?

No, ITV is currently airing a repeat of season two of The Bay ahead of the new third series starting on 12th January. This will help viewers get up to speed or recap on the previous series before enjoying the new episodes.

ITV The Bay new series starts on Wednesday, 12th January. All six new episodes will be available to watch on ITV Hub and BritBox, following the airing of episode one. Series one and two are already on ITV Hub and BritBox.