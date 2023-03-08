Where is The Bay filmed? All you need to know ahead of its season 4 return
The popular police drama is back to solve a new series of mysteries.
Fans of crime dramas will be delighted to see the return of Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend and ahead of new series starting, fans are asking where is The Bay filmed?
Following on from Season 3 (opens in new tab), and filling the huge crime drama gap that Happy Valley 3 ending (opens in new tab) has left, DS Jenn is joined by Daniel Ryan as DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning, and newbie Eloise Thomas, who will play the new regular role as Izzy Metcalf.
The show, even features some Happy Valley stars, and producers have teased the upcoming storyline, telling viewers, "DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe Police’s Family Liaison Officer, is working late as usual when an arson attack is reported. She races to the scene to find horror unfolding for a broken family, the Metcalfs."
As we look at all you need to know about where the show is filmed...
Where is The Bay filmed?
The Bay is filmed in Morecambe Beach - here is where all four seasons of the hit show have been set, with filming taking place particularly around the Stone Jetty which is all that remains of the Victoria harbour these days. Other filming locations in the town include between Edward Street, Chapel Street and New Street, the promenade, the clock tower, the Eric Morecambe statue, Rita’s cafe and Brucciani’s. Filming took place last year and continued in both Morecambe and Manchester until the show wrapped in October.
Catherine Oldfield, creative director of Tall Story Pictures and executive producer of The Bay said, “Marsha’s arrival in series three elevated The Bay yet again and [writer] Daragh [Carville] has delivered another thrilling story for our hugely talented cast to get stuck into. We can’t wait to bring it to life once again set against the backdrop of Morecambe’s beautiful eerie skies and shore.”
Marsha Thomason shared a clip from behind the scenes when the show officially wrapped, and captioned it, "Another one in the can! I can’t wait to share what we did with you all. So much love to the cast and crew."
Barry Sloane who worked on the show commented, "Brilliant working with you again Marsha. I’m off to LA. Enjoy the UK weather."
Another member of the crew added, "So chuffed to be a part of this. Love to you all "
The Bay is commissioned for ITV by head of drama, Polly Hill, who added, “The Bay continues to captivate viewers and is a hugely successful drama for ITV, both on linear transmission and the ITV Hub. Marsha Thomason’s casting in the last series was inspired, and Daragh Carville and the Tall Story Pictures team once again deliver a plot full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing to the end. Whilst all set again the dramatic coastline of Morecambe, with its glorious sea and skyscapes”.
A post shared by Marsha Thomason (@iammarshathomason) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
What channel is The Bay on?
The Bay is on the ITV1 channel tonight (Wednesday 8th March 2023) at 9pm and each new episode airs each Wednesday at the same time and is available to watch an hour later on ITV+1 or stream on ITVX (opens in new tab). Previous series are also available to watch on ITVX or on Peacock. The Bay is co-created and written by award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville (Being Human, The Smoke, Cherrybomb), and produced by Tall Story Pictures, part of ITV Studios.
A post shared by Marsha Thomason (@iammarshathomason) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Who is in the cast of The Bay Season 4?
The cast of the fourth series of The Bay sees Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) reprise her role as Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend. Marsha stars alongside series regulars Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders, Censor), Thomas Law (The World’s End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street). The series also sees the return of Barry Sloane (Six, Revenge), Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks), David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.
Joining the new series as guest cast are Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) as Dean Metcalf. Claire Goose (Waking The Dead, Unforgotten) joins playing Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, along with Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Tin Star), Karl Davies (The Tower, Happy Valley) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses, Home Fires). Tom Taylor (Us, Doctor Foster), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest) will star as the Metcalf’s four children.
