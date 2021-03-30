We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Crown’s Josh O’Connor has revealed who is going to replace him as Prince Charles in the next two seasons of the popular Netflix drama.

Having played the role of the Prine of Wales for the last two years, Josh will be bowing out after Season four, as the characters get older and it’s left fans of The Crown wondering – aside from is the show real or fake? – which mature actor will be taking on the role for Season five and six.

And while Netflix has not yet made the official announcement, Josh let slip who was taking over from him during a recent interview with GQ magazine.

He and his screen-partner, Emma Corrin, who depicts Princess Diana, scooped a Golden Globe award for Best Actor/ Actress in a drama series, so you could say the shoes are big ones to fill and speaking about stepping away from the role, Josh spilled, “I’ve been asked about it in the past and I’ve said it’s brilliant I don’t have to play him any more, which sometimes implies I didn’t enjoy it. And I absolutely loved it. But the reason I wanted to be an actor is to play different people.

“Playing that character has brought me a lot of joy. But it’s lovely to come away and go, ‘Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West,’” he revealed.

Speculation that Dominic West would play Prince Charles surfaced back in October last year, and he hit headlines when he was caught kissing 31-year-old Mamma Mia actress Lily James during a trip to Rome, before returning home to his wife Catherine Fitzgerald.

At the time it was reported that Dominic, known for his roles in The Wire, The Affair and Brassic, was in the final talks with producers from The Crown, trying to secure a deal.

Dominic is to play Charles during the era in which he split from his wife and pursued an explosive love affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. And when Josh was asked what advice he’d give his replacement, he replied, “I don’t know! It’s so funny, isn’t it? But if Dominic West came to me asking me for advice, I’d laugh him off. I’d be like, ‘Dom! You’re Dominic West!’” Josh joked.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed last year that Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin to play Diana in The Crown’s final seasons – while Olivia Colman will pass her reign on the show to Imelda Staunton, who will play The Crown’s last Queen. Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Phillip. And producers are looking for a little boy to play Prince William in Season five.