One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas has announced that his wife Ellie Penfold is pregnant with their first son, confirming the news live on air last night.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who is one of the two new One Show presenters, made the announcement live on Monday’s show after being prompted by co-host Alex Jones on the BBC show, who is also currently pregnant with her third child.

Alex kicked off Jermaine’s first broadcast as a new host, saying, “There’s some other good news, can we share?”

The proud dad-to-be replied, “Of course…. yes, I have a baby on the way,” eagerly adding, “And it’s a boy! Very excited in our house.”

The couple also share two daughters, Geneva, 8, and Olivia, 4, and Jermaine has a 14-year-old daughter, called Sancha, from a previous relationship.

The new co-host joked that his daughter Olivia wasn’t thrilled by her parents’ happy news, but Geneva was “practising” for the family’s new addition.

“The four year old’s not took it too well though if I’m honest with you,” he joked with Alex.

“The eight year old is already practicing, the four year old just put a face on her like, ‘I’m the baby in the house, let’s not be doing this’.”

Jermaine recently revealed that he would co-host The One Show with former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating.

Jermaine was confirmed to present with Alex on Mondays through Wednesdays, and Ronan took to Twitter to confirm he would be presenting with Alex on Thursdays and Fridays, as part of the new lineup.

One Show viewers responded to Jermaine’s sweet baby announcement, taking to social media to congratulate the new host.

‘Congratulations to Jermaine and his beautiful wife on the fabulous news that they’re expecting, after the beautiful girls you already have I bet you’re so chuffed it’s a boy, congratulations again, hope all goes well xxxx,’ one wrote.

‘Congratulations @jjenas8 on your wonderful news and of course the fact we’ll see more of you on @BBCTheOneShow,’ another penned, praising Jermaine on his new telly role.

‘Congrats to Jermaine this is lovely news,’ a third thrilled fan penned.