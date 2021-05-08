The Only Way Is Essex star Georgina Cleverley is pregnant with twins

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Georgina Cleverley is expecting twins with her footballer husband, Tom.

Georgina, 35, revealed the news on Instagram with an adorable picture of her growing baby bump being cradled by Tom, 31, and their two other children – Albie and Neveah.

Alongside the sweet shot, she wrote, “Half way through… Something has been cooking for a few months now, Our family is expanding and we are over the moon.

“To make it even more exciting, we aren’t just cooking the one either there are two little babies in there. We are doubling up. Twins due 2021. We feel totally blessed lucky and are super exited for our next journey as a family of 6. Let the craziness begin.”

Georgina is best pals with Rochelle Humes – who regularly replaces Holly Willoughby on This Morning. And the tV star revealed she’s thrilled she can finally talk openly about the news.

“Still can’t believe we can finally talk about it. My bestie having more besties.”

And Rochelle wasn’t the only famous face flooding Georgina with love and congratulations, and her former TOWIE co-stars were quick to jump in.

Lauren Pope said, “Omg huge congratulations,” while The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers wrote, “Awww congratulations! Wow twins that’s amazing x x x”

Georgina only starred in one series of TOWIE back in 2012 before quitting the show to pursue her relationship with Tom, who was playing for Manchester at the time.

The couple fell pregnant just seven months after meeting and got engaged a year later in June 2013. Rochelle Humes was a bridesmaid at their glamorous wedding.

The news comes just 24 hours after fellow TOWIE stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet announced the birth of their first child.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Tommy and Georgia both posted an adorable photo of their son, Brody Fordham – who was born on 5 May 2021, weighing 8Ib 9oz.

From the photographs shared, it looks as though Georgia had a C-section as Tommy was dressed in scrubs standing next to her hospital bed.

As if that wasn’t enough TOWIE babies, Lauren Goodger is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Charlie Drury.

The couple are looking forward to welcoming a baby girl in July.