We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen's godson Harry Herbert married This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna on Saturday.





This Morning star Clodagh McKenna exchanged vows with Harry Herbert on Saturday during a traditional church wedding in front of 150 guests at St. Michael & All Angels Church in Highclere.

Highclere Castle, which is Harry’s ancestral home, is better known as the fictional Downton Abbey estate in the hit ITV show.

Clodagh looked gorgeous in her white lace gown, which featured floral embroidery around her waist and a floor-length veil.

Meanwhile Harry – who is the Queen’s godson and whose father, Lord Pochester, the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, was racing manager to Queen Elizabeth – looked smart in a morning suit with pinstripe trousers.

They wed in front of a star-studded crowd including Love Island’s Laura Whitmore and her husband Iain Stirling, Andrew Lloyd Webber, actor Richard E. Grant, and singer Imelda May.

Harry’s three children Chloe, Francesca, and William were also in attendance, along with his brother George Herbert, the current Earl of Carnarvon and his wife Fiona Lady Carnarvon.

According to the Irish Independent, following the ceremony guests retired to Broadspear House, the couple’s home nestled on the grounds of the Highclere Park estate.

They were served drinks and canapés in an eighteenth-century walled vegetable and fruit garden, before enjoying a seated dinner in adjacent woodlands.

This Morning star Clodagh met Harry through mutual friends in 2017 and they announced their engagement last October.

At the time, Harry described the meeting as a “sliding doors” moment, having been single two years following a 25-year marriage, from which he has his three children.

Taking to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of the couple, the Irish chef wrote: “We got engaged! We are over the moon with happiness and thank everybody for the lovely warm wishes.”

She later told The Today Show on RTÉ One: “We are so happy, we got engaged about six weeks ago. We moved in together about two and a half years ago.”