This Morning has a rotating line up of resident chefs that host the cookery slot on the ITV daytime show and Irish chef, author and columnist Clodagh McKenna is one of viewers favourites and fans have been asking who is Clodagh McKenna’s husband and was she married before?

Whether it’s watching her Big Apple adventures or how to make a delicious dinners at home, viewers are keen to find out more about her personal life as we look at all you need to know about the Irish chef…

Who is Clodagh McKenna’s husband?

Clodagh McKenna’s husband is Harry Herbert, the CEO of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing and of The Royal Ascot Racing Club and coordinator of The Cartier Racing Awards. He is also a Television commentator, Public Speaker and Raconteur who is available for voiceover work, he has a well-spoken English voice.

The pair, who first met in 2017 through mutual friends at a Fortnum and Mason lunch, got engaged at the end of 2020 and married on August 14th 2021 at the real Downton Abbey – Highclere Castle – where the hit period drama was filmed.

But the stunning venue was also the place where Harry, 62, the Queen’s godson, was born as it is his family home – it also has its own wood, which Clodagh has previously presented live from.

The Irish star, 46, tied the knot at St. Michael and All Angels Church in Highclere and star-studded guests threw confetti over the couple as they beamed and waved for the official pictures, and the fairytale continued as they enjoyed a ride on a horse-drawn carriage.

Sharing pictures of their big day to Instagram, Clodagh revealed her wedding day was the “happiest day” of her life. She captioned the snap, “On the 14th August I married the love of my life ♥️ which made it the happiest day of my life.”

Clodagh also shared pictures of the couple’s idyllic honeymoon to Ibiza and her husband recently joined her for the launch of the Bags of Ethics x Queen’s Green Canopy commemorative limited edition collection of nature inspired merchandise at Chelsea Physic Garden to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Was Clodagh McKenna married before?

Clodagh McKenna has not been married before. In 2016 she split from her partner of four years, businessman Peter Gaynor who co-owns Capital Foods. The couple met six months after she returned home to Cork, Ireland after living in Italy for more than six years. They were introduced by a mutual friend and she once described Peter as being “like a male version of me” and had even indicated that marriage might have been on the cards.

At the time his sister Olivia Gaynor run The Residence members’ club. Clodagh and Peter shared a mutual interest in the food industry and were involved in a number of culinary businesses together.

But two years prior to their split, The Homemade by Clodagh Food Court at Arnotts contract was ended by mutual agreement in May 2014 but Capital Foods still operates the food court at Arnotts.

Meanwhile, before Harry met Clodagh he was in a 25-year marriage and has three grown-up children.

How does Clodagh McKenna stay slim?

Clodagh McKenna has previously revealed her secret to saying slim, “Cooking is good for your soul and I would see it as a joy and as pleasure. People ask me how I stay slim when I am cooking all the time, and I say by being active and by not eating processed foods,” she told Rude Health magazine.

She revealed her fitness regime included spinning, walking and planned to start Pilates.

She told the magazine, “I do spinning at a place Psycle in London where I live. They are intense spinning classes choreographed to music – you ride to the beat. It gives you a whole overall workout and I do it four times per week. Then I walk back about three miles home. Every day I walk for about one to two hours – it is really good for my mental health. I am going to start pilates soon to strengthen my core. As a chef I am on my feet for long hours which means pressure on my back.”

Among the favourite foods Clodagh likes to eat are porridge for breakfast, she explained, “as it’s good for the heart – I add cinnamon, dried fruit, banana, apple and honey. Or I’ll have a bio live yogurt with banana and honey.”

For lunch Clodagh says, “I eat a lot of salad. I would enjoy a wholemeal pitta bread with feta, chilli flakes, olive oil, avocado, cucumber and tomatoes. Once a week I make a prawn salad with cucumber and celery. I also like baked sweet potato with cottage cheese and cucumber and like to make soup. I make rosemary bread twice a week.”

Meanwhile for dinner or supper Clodagh says she likes to cook at home and eats a lot of fish. “It’s fast and easy to cook. I like to pan fry sea bass or plaice in oil with tenderstem broccoli, ginger, garlic and chilli flakes. I always buy from the fish counter if I am in a supermarket rather than pre-packed. I ask for the freshest and oiliest fish they have,” she added.

Does Clodagh McKenna have a restaurant?

Clodagh McKenna has a restaurant and shop called La Fromagerie and she has them in three London locations – Marylebone, Highbury and Bloomsbury.

She also opened Clodagh’s kitchen in Dublin which focuses on simple, local and seasonal produce with a different take on Irish cooking.