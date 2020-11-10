We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning viewers were left shocked when an 80-year-old gran revealed details of her VERY graphic sex life with her Egyptian toyboy earlier this year.

And now, Iris Jones and 35-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham have got married, a year after meeting on Facebook, according to Al-Watan news.

Defending their relationship, the groom told the news outlet, “I do not want a nationality nor do I want money, I am comfortable like this and I work, praise be to God, with my money.”

Iris, from Somerset, flew to Egypt to be with Mohamed and she described their first night of passion on This Morning in January, leaving Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics.

She said it was, “Pretty rough. Nobody had been near me for 35 years. I thought I was a virgin again.

“Can I say we used a whole tube of KY Jelly? I couldn’t walk the next day. I felt as if I had been riding a horse. Saddle sore wasn’t in it. Anyway we got over that.”

Iris and Mohamed first started chatting last summer when she joined a Facebook group exploring atheism.

Then she flew to Egypt in November and confessed they’d gone to bed together a few hours after meeting. He also reportedly gave up his job as a welding inspector to spend more time with Iris in Cairo.

He previously told the Daily Mail, “I was very nervous but the moment I laid eyes on her I knew that it was true love. I’m a very lucky man to have found a woman like this.”

Following their This Morning interview, Iris’ son Stephen Jones revealed the relationship had torn the family apart, and he was never going to call Mohamed his stepdad.

He told The Sun, “She revealed that she’d been talking to this guy in Egypt. I didn’t know his age and didn’t really think too much of it.

“Then one day, she came out and said ‘I’m falling for this guy’.

“When I found out his age it caused a lot of friction. My brother didn’t accept it, I was dubious about it because of the age difference.

“Darren took it worse than me. He didn’t want anything to do with it.”