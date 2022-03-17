Where can I watch Our Friends in the North? The 90s show that launched Daniel Craig’s career

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the show gets a new radio revival, many want to know where to watch Our Friends in the North starring a now infamous crop of British acting talent.

It was the show that launched the careers of a beloved James Bond actor and a future Doctor Who. Starring Christopher Eccleston, a long-haired Daniel Craig, Notting Hill‘s Gina McKee and Kingsmen actor Mark Strong – it explored the changing political and social landscape of Britain between the 60s and 90s. And though it featured less than 10 episodes, it’s widely considered one of the greatest British TV dramas ever made.

Those that want to catch a glimpse of the young No Time to Die star or simply wish to revisit the drama classic will be pleased to know it’s available online to stream. So in between your Bad Vegan and Anna Delvey Netflix series binging – be sure to check out this critically acclaimed piece of television.

Where can I watch Our Friends in the North?

Modern audiences can watch Our Friends in the North on Britbox. All nine episodes of the original BBC series can be found on the British streaming site – which can be accessed via the Britbox app or Amazon Prime.

New subscribers can get a free 7-day Britbox trial to watch the series. This is available direct through Britbox and on Prime Video. You’ll need to enter your card details but won’t be charged if you cancel after a week.

The show first premiered in 1996 and celebrated it’s 25th anniversary in 2021. To mark the occasion, former cast and crew members came together to reminisce the series.

In March 2022, it was announced that Our Friends in the North was being re-written for a radio audience. Manchester-born writer Adam Usden has penned a new episode set in 2020. It will air on BBC Radio 4 on Thursdays at 14:15. Though you can always listen via BBC Sounds.

What is Our Friends in the North about?

Our Friends in the North follows four friends living in Newcastle. Starting in the 1960s and ending in 1995 – each episode sees the characters develop and adapt to the changing circumstances of the time over four decades. In addition to exploring the state of personal relationships, storylines include real-life political events like the miners strike and 1990s Westminster cash for questions.

The first episode starts in 1964, introducing us to the four firm friends. The next 2 episodes remain in the 1960s, whilst episodes 4-6 are based in the 1970s. The seventh and eighth episode take place in the 1980s with the ninth and final episode ending in 1995.

Our Friends in the North: Cast

Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who, Close to Me) plays Nicky Hutchinson

Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes and Kingsmen films) plays Terry “Tosker” Cox

Gina McKee (Notting Hill, Bodyguard) plays Mary Cox

Daniel Craig (James Bond films, Layer Cake, Knives Out) plays Geordie Peacock

Peter Vaughan (Game of Thrones, Porridge) as Felix Hutchinson

David Bradley (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) plays Eddie Wells

Tracey Wilkinson (Bad Girls) plays Elaine Cox

Alun Armstrong (New Tricks) plays Austin Donohue

Malcolm McDowell (Clockwork Orange, Star Trek) plays Benny Barratt

Donald Sumpter (Being Human, Game of Thrones) plays Harold Chapple

Actress Gina McKee picked up the BAFTA for Best Actress in 1997 for her role as Mary in the show. Our Friends in the North also won the BAFTA for Best Drama Serial in the same year. Whilst Christopher Eccleston and Peter Vaughan were also nominated for the Best Actor category.

Interestingly Christopher Eccleston was first offered the role of Geordie (played by Craig). Though he found the character of Nicky more interesting.

