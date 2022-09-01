How much are Harry Styles tickets? Love on Tour 2023 UK details

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's all hands on deck as Harry Styles tickets go on sale this week - here's details on where to buy them, how much they are and the different ticket types.

2022 seems to be very much the year for a certain Mr Harry Styles. Be it his best-selling new album Harry's House to headline acts at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend (opens in new tab) and the Capital Summertime Ball 2022 (opens in new tab). September is also set to be a big month for the music star, thanks to the release of his film Don't Worry Darling (where he met and began dating Olivia Wilde (opens in new tab)). The month also welcomes the chance for fans to buy tickets to his sell-out 2022 tour Love on Tour, which has been revamped with additional dates added for 2023.

Many logged on in their thousands to try and secure tickets for the first leg of Harry's tour in 2021 - with quite a few experiencing disappointment at being unable to get their hands on them. We've compiled a detailed guide on everything you need to know about the Love on Tour 2023 UK tour and how you can get tickets.

How much are Harry Styles tickets?

The cheapest tickets for Harry Styles's upcoming Love on Tour 2023 show start at £50.65 (side view seating) with prices going up to £199 (Early entry premium standing package). Prices do not include booking fee - an additional £1-£5 per ticket purchased.

There are a number of different ticket options available - including seating, standing and premium packages. You can also pay more to get early entrance to the venue on the day of the concert.

To buy tickets - visit the Ticketmaster page (opens in new tab) or Livenation page (opens in new tab).

Harry Styles - Seating ticket prices

Restricted/Side-view seats: £50.65

General seating: £84.40

Premium seat package: £189.00

Seats will be split across different levels (e.g. low, middle and high tiers) and further divided into numbered blocks (e.g. 101, 102, 103, 104). Those wanting seated tickets at Wembley can purchase tickets in Level 1, Level 2 or Level 5. Whilst the Edinburgh venue has just two seated options to choose from: Lower Tier and Upper Tier.

Harry Styles - Standing ticket prices

General admission standing: £78.80

Standing Pods (Hollywood, Jonny's Place, Bishopgate): £111.00

Early entry standing package: £175.00

Early entry premium standing package: £199.00

Harry's London Wembley, Coventry, Edinburgh and Cardiff dates have five different standing ticket options - Hollywood pod, Jonny's Place pod, Bishopsgate pod, Front Pitch standing and Rear Pitch standing.

The pod names are based on places that are special and significant to Harry Styles. In his 2022 tour, the same pods were available - but were instead called the Kitchen, Bedroom and Hallway, as part of 'Harry's House'.

Prices vary depending on which standing option you go for. A pod ticket will set you back £110, whilst those who wish to stand in the Front or Rear Pitch will pay £78.80. These, however, do not include early entrance which is a different ticket option should you want to get in early and secure a prime view on the day.

How do I get Harry Styles tickets?

Presale tickets go live at 10am on Thursday 1 September 2022. Further tickets will also be available to all via the General Sale which starts at 10am on Friday 2 September 2022. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster (opens in new tab) and Livenation (opens in new tab).

Demand for Harry Style tickets are high and likely to sell-out fast. Some fans have shared their efforts online to secure tickets to the Love on Tour 2023 show. With one tweeting a photo of them with three different devices all in the presale queue. @megann_duff jokingly compared trying for Harry Styles to the "85th annual hunger games":

welcome to the 85th annual hunger games, may the odds be ever in your favour 🫡 #HarryStylesLoveOnTour pic.twitter.com/yGGRCUxVjVSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Monday 22 May 2023 - Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry Building Society Arena Friday 26 May 2023 - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Saturday 10 June 2023 - Slane Castle, Ireland

Slane Castle, Ireland Tuesday 13 June 2023 - Wembley Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium, London Wednesday 14 June 2023 - Wembley Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium, London Tuesday 20 June 2023 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

There are six UK tour dates for Harry Styles's Love on Tour 2023. Additional dates are available for shows in Europe and the US. When sharing the tour dates, Harry also confirmed "Asia dates to be announced soon".

Who is supporting Harry Styles on Love on Tour 2023?

Artists Wet Leg and Inhaler have been named as support acts for Harry Styles's Love on Tour 2023 shows. Wet Leg are British indie rock duo Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - from the Isle of Wight. Whilst Inhaler are a rockband hailing from Dublin, Northern Ireland. They're made up of Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson and Ryan McMahon.

Wet Leg (opens in new tab)'s debut single Chaise Longue released in June 2021 received over 3 million streams, with their music video additionally racking up 7.2million views to date. You can find them on Spotify here (opens in new tab).

Rock band Inhaler (opens in new tab) started out arouind 2012 in Blackrock, Dublin. They came to prominence in 2020 when they ranked number 5 on the BBC's Sound Of... music poll. The following year they released their debut album It Won't Always Be Like This which entered the UK Album Chart at number one. You can listen to Inhaler's album on Spotfiy here (opens in new tab).

