How much are Lewis Capaldi tickets? Everything to know about his 2023 tour

The chart-topping singer is embarking on a new tour to support his upcoming album. Find out here how much are Lewis Capaldi tickets and how you can get hold of them.

2023 is already shaping up to be a great year for music. Michael Buble tickets (opens in new tab) are in high demand as the Canadian singer prepares to come to the UK, while Harry Styles tickets (opens in new tab) were also snapped up as the much-loved singer will be back onstage next summer.

And just like it was all hands on deck to secure coveted Arctic Monkeys tickets (opens in new tab) a few weeks ago, it's sure to be the same for hugely popular Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. Here's everything we know about his 2023 UK tour, including how much tickets will cost.

How much are Lewis Capaldi tickets?

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi's UK & Ireland tour are priced between £47.70 and £71.50 - not including the booking fee. Standing tickets are priced at around £58.

For a chart-topping artist with a UK best-selling single under his belt, the tickets are very reasonably priced. Tickets to Harry Styles' tour, for example, would set you back anywhere between £50.65 and £326.30.

Capaldi said on Twitter (opens in new tab) that the tickets "are the cheapest they could be," and that he won't "make any money at all" from them. Instead, they are priced to cover the cost of equipment, paying the band and travel expenses.

He added: "Wish I could make them cheaper but I wouldn't be able to come at all".

Fans have praised him for keeping prices low, with one saying on Twitter (opens in new tab), "Big shoutout to Lewis Capaldi and his team for making tickets for his tour so affordable even tho they could sell it for at least double the price like other artists do for the same arenas!"

When do Lewis Capaldi tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi's 2023 tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday 28 October. Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website (opens in new tab).

Those hoping to see Capaldi on tour will have to be quick, however, as presale tickets reportedly sold out within seconds. Fans were able to get access to the presale by pre-ordering his forthcoming second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will be released on 19 May 2023. The presale tickets went live on Wednesday 26 October.

The new album will include Capaldi's most recent single, 'Forget Me', which is currently at number 3 in the UK single chart.

❌ PRE-SALE SOLD OUT IN SECONDS ❌am speechless...3 years away and had no idea what to expect... you all just SOLD OUT the entire uk & europe pre-sale in literally seconds ❤️thank u all so, so, so much. general sale is 9am friday if you missed out xox pic.twitter.com/5KhppuEUlJOctober 26, 2022 See more

Speaking about his upcoming album, Capaldi told The Guardian (opens in new tab): "I don’t have this sort of artistic desire to go off and reinvent myself. Not at all. I feel like the same person, so why would I be searching for something new? I was very conscious about not writing an album about being famous, being successful."

He added: "When I was writing the record, Covid was happening, everyone was in their houses, so my lived experience at that time was the same four walls, with my family, stuck in the same place I grew up - I was quite literally right back where I was on the first record."

14 January – Leeds, First Direct Arena

– Leeds, First Direct Arena 16 January – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

– Sheffield, Utilita Arena 18 January – Manchester, AO Arena

– Manchester, AO Arena 19 January – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

– Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena 21 January – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

– Newcastle, Utilita Arena 23 January – Aberdeen, P&J Live

– Aberdeen, P&J Live 24 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

– Glasgow, OVO Hydro 26 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

– Birmingham, Utilita Arena 27 January – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

– Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena 29 January – Belfast, SSE Arena

– Belfast, SSE Arena 30 January – Dublin, 3Arena

– Dublin, 3Arena 1 February – Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

– Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena 2 February – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Capaldi will then go on to tour in Europe, where he will kick off his first show in Warsaw, Poland, travelling around the continent until his final date in Munich, on 15 March.