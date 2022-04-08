When is Britain’s Got Talent 2022? How to get tickets and judges confirmed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After it was rested for a year Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV and fans can’t wait as they’re wondering when is BGT 2022?

The reality talent show, which last aired in 2020, was cancelled in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic but filming auditions resumed earlier this year and the show is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

So with singers, dancers, magicians, comedians and animal tricks expected to fill the audition line up once again, you might wonder where the BGT contestants are now, but we look at all you need to know ahead of the start of the new series…

When is Britain’s Got Talent 2022?

BGT 2022 returns to ITV on Saturday, 16th April at 8pm and will continue to following day (Sunday April 17, 2022) at 7.35pm. Each show will be available to stream on the ITV Hub after each episode has aired.

Contestants will be hoping to impress judges and viewers at home with their talents as they compete for a huge cash prize and for the chance to be on the bill for the Royal Variety Show – which promises to be an extra special one as it’s the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

In 2020 comedy pianist Jon Courtenay won the £250,000 cash prize.

The auditions have already taken place, they were filmed earlier this year at the London Palladium in the West End, where hundreds of performers gave it their best shot in front of a live audience.

You will be able to see who makes it through to the live shows, and acts need three or more yeses to make it through – unless of course they are saved via the prestigious golden buzzer.

Hosts Ant and Dec are returning to introduce the acts and chat to them backstage.

How to get BGT 2022 tickets

You cannot apply for BGT 2022 tickets for the audition stage as these have already been filmed but you can apply for BGT 2022 tickets for a chance to be in the audience for the live semi-finals via the Applause store.

Tickets are being “released soon” so be quick and register your interest right now if you’re keen to be in with the chance of getting tickets.

The minimum age limit to be part of the audience is 12+ and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent 2022 judges?

The judges confirmed for BGT 2022 are Simon Cowell, Heart Breakfast DJ Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon and comedian David Walliams. It will. be the 10th year that the same judges have been part of the show.

Ashley Banjo replaced Simon Cowell in the final for 2020 show but fans will be delighted that the music mogul is back for the new series. The judge got engaged to his girlfriend Lauren Silverman earlier this year and is fully recovered following his bike accident in 2020.

Speaking about being back on the hit show, Simon said, “I’m so excited we’re back! I can see people! I feel emotional.”

Tune in the BGT on 16th April at 8pm, 17th April at 7.30pm and every Saturday thereafter on ITV.

Related video