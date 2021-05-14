We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When will the Friends Reunion air in the UK and most, importantly, where can you watch it? All the answers revealed...

If you got shivers down your spine after hearing the slowed-down piano version of the iconic Friends title credit theme tune on the trailer for the upcoming Friends Reunion show then you’ll definitely want to read on.

Initial filming sparked reports of a Jennifer Aniston baby bombshell, it was later denied by her representatives. But one thing that is certain is the hotly anticipated Friends Reunion show has finally been given a release date.

The all-star cast, featuring the return of our favourite characters Rachel, Monica, Pheobe, Joey, Chandler and Ross, played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer respectively, have reunited after 20 years.

It’s the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch and what better to celebrate than to have the Friends stars return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage. Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank is where they’ve all met up for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show – and they’ve even executively produced it.

And there are a whole host of surprises in store that you won’t want to miss – including an incredible lineup of guest appearances from some of the hottest stars – including David Beckham!

When will the Friends Reunion air in the UK?

It’s not clear when, or if, the Friends Reunion will air in the UK. And until we update this piece as soon as we know, you can still enjoy your fix of the past 10 seasons on Comedy Central, NowTV and Netflix in the UK.

Will the Friends reunion be on Netflix?

For those of us who don’t have HBO, we want to know will the Friends reunion be on Netflix? But the answer remains unknown at the moment. While many will recall watching old episodes of Friends on the Netflix streaming service, HBO bought the streaming rights for a staggering $425 million.

Where can I watch the Friends Reunion?

The Friends reunion is set to be aired on 27th May 2021. HBO Max announced that the long-awaited programme – called Friends: The Reunion has its official air date and first teaser trailer where it summed up the show as being ‘The One Where They All Get Back Together’.

And the official Friends Instagram account has given fans an incredible lineup when it comes to the reunion show cameos. It shared a snap of the list of stars set to make an appearance and captioned it, ‘This line up 👀 #FriendsReunion’.

It will feature the following celebrities, former footballer David Beckham, singer Justin Bieber, group BTS, The Late, Late Show host James Corden, actress Cindy Crawford, and model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne, singer Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Larry Hankin, Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Video of the Week

Ben Winston has directed the special and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros.

How can I watch the Friends Reunion in the UK?

We don’t yet have confirmation on how Friends fans can watch the upcoming Friends Reunion if they live in the UK, but watch this space…