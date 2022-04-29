We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tuning into Radio 1 breakfast is a ritual for avid listeners but fans are wondering where is Greg James today? The radio presenter is missing from his usual show.

Greg usually hosts the weekday breakfast show from 7am but today (Friday 29th April) he was unexpectedly absent from the airwaves as his Radio 1 colleagues Matt Edmundson and Mollie King stepped in for him.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 is coming up next month but listeners often ask where their favourite radio hosts are with some previously wondering where Zoe Ball was when she was absent and why is Scott Mills wasn’t on Radio 2.

We look at what’s happened to Greg….

Where is Greg James today?

Greg James is on a day “off” from his BBC Radio 1 breakfast show today (Friday 29th April) but admitted he FORGOT that he had booked the day off.

Mollie King and Matt Edmundson who are sitting in for Greg told listeners “(We’re) in for Greg this morning,” as they introduced themselves in between playing song tracks. And they later explained, “So we knew we were going to be in for Greg but greg didn’t, he sort of forgot and sent us this voice note…

The voice note plays and Greg confessed, “I’ve accidentally booked a day off and I didn’t even need to, so, and it’s too late to undo it now, you’re all booked in and I’ve sort of ruined your plans probably and the listeners always have a go at me because I don’t do a full week… and so I’m an idiot.” he admitted.

Matt continued, “Poor Greg, I wonder what he is doing with his day off now?”

Mollie added, “Yeah he’s booked the big day off and no plans…”

Is Greg James in a relationship?

Greg James is married to vogue columnist and author Bella Mackie. The couple got married in 2018, and the DJ has admitted that lockdown had “unlocked a new level of a relationship” for the pair.

They started a podcast Teach Me a lesson in lockdown and speaking about their ‘on-air’ relationship, Greg said, “People are interested in other people’s relationships, definitely. And people are really interested in Bella, because they follow her online, but she’s mysterious to a certain extent. They didn’t know what she sounds like, for example.”

“They do,” says Bella, “Because you’re always making fun of my voice on the radio.”

He announced earlier this week that his wife had hit the number one spot with her book How To Kill Your Family.

He showed his pride for his other half when he uploaded a video of her dancing and captioned it, “As of this afternoon, this person has the number 1 book in the country. How To Kill Your Family has sold more copies this week THAN ANY OTHER BOOK ❤️ @mackie_bella”

Does Greg James have a baby?

Greg James does not have a baby. His wife Bella previously opened up on her heartbreaking miscarriage. In a personal essay for The Times, Bella wrote, “It was a surprise and only lasted for about three weeks; it could barely be called a miscarriage. But, even in that brief window, my mental health plummeted dramatically.”

After that traumatic experience, Bella isn’t sure if she ever wants children now, as throughout her three-week pregnancy, she says she was having “constant intrusive thoughts” and her OCD “roared back” to the point that she couldn’t stop crying.

Where does Greg James live now?

Greg James lives in a luxurious pad in North London with his writer wife Bella Mackie. They share their space with their beloved pooch Barney.

Bella previously shared a snap of Greg to mark their third wedding anniversary and she captioned it, “3 years married to this absolute DREAMY BEHEMOTH of a man. I have cropped this photo extensively to ensure a safe viewing experience for all the family.”

BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show is from 7am-10am on BBC Radio 1.