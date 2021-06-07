We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Why is Scott Mills on Radio 2 today and where is Ken Bruce?

Radio 2 listeners were in for a surprise when they tuned in to the BBC radio station to discover that DJ Scott Mills was on the airwaves instead of their usual host Ken Bruce this week.

Ken, who normally does the 9.30am until 12noon show on the radio channel that also has the likes of The Masked Dancer star Zoe Ball doing her breakfast show, was missing and regular listeners have noticed.

One tweeted, ‘Just tuned in. Wow, Scott Mills covering Ken Bruce on Radio 2. Is a move from 1 to 2 on the cards? #popmaster’

Another fan admitted she thought there had been a mix-up of frequencies. ‘Just switched from Radio 1 to Radio 2 and Scott Mills is on there and I am totally discombobulated.’

One more agreed, ‘Me too, I had to switch to radio 1 and back again to make sure the frequencies hadn’t been switched somehow.’

So, why is Scott Mills on Radio 2 this week and where is Ken Bruce?

Why is Scott Mills on Radio 2 today?

Scott Mills is covering for regular host Ken Bruce this week. The DJ has taken on double shifts – covering Ken’s Radio 2 morning show of 9.30am until 12noon as well as co-hosting his own regular show on BBC Radio 1 from 1pm until 3.30pm with Chris Stark.

He tweeted early on Monday morning to his 1.2m followers saying he’s on both stations all week, along with a photo of himself on a train heading into London, wearing a face mask and captioned it, ‘Early train for double shows all week! In for Ken 9.30am @BBCRadio2 then as normal 1pm @BBCR1.’

It’s the first time Scott has filled in on a daily show on BBC Radio 2 and continue to host his regular programme, although, back in 2018 he did two shows on a Bank Holiday Monday with the first running from 1pm till 4pm on Radio 1 followed by a second show from 4pm until 7pm on Radio 2.

Scott is going to be busy as he also has a weekend show on 5 Live that he also hosts with Chris Stark.

Where is Ken Bruce today?

Ken Bruce has left his BBC Radio 2 show for the week to go on holiday. The long-standing Scottish broadcaster is best known for hosting his long-running weekday mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2. Fans asked ‘where is Zoe Ball?‘ last month when she took a break, and now listeners are asking after Ken, who is also taking a well-earned break.

Ken recently worked the May bank holiday bringing listeners a dose of his All Day PopMaster.

Why isn’t Ken Bruce on Radio 2?

Radio host Ken Bruce isn’t on Radio 2 this week as he is on annual leave. Having taken the week off, Ken has left his show in the hands of DJ Scott Mills, who usually co-hosts a show with Chris Stark on BBC Radio 1.

Video of the Week

He recently shared with fans the news that he had become the owner of a new kitten called Zak. So no doubt he will be spending some of his time off house-training his feline friend.

But some fans can’t wait for the host to return, with one teasing, ‘Bring back Ken Bruce, Scott Mills is awful at Popmaster!’