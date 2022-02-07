We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Hope Street filmed and when is it next on? Viewers are wondering all about the new BBC crime drama on screens now.

If you’ve watched Rules of the Game or Four Lives or if you loved ITV crime drama The Bay you’ll be looking for something similar to get into—and Hope Street is the perfect watch if so.

The new 10-part series is a warm-hearted detective drama based in a stunning setting. Viewers will witness the arrival of DC Leila Hussain – the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history – who sets tongues wagging with locals wondering what brings this big city girl to a sleepy seaside town.

And as viewers tune in to work out why she’s come, only Inspector Finn O’Hare knows the reason Leila’s been transferred, and he’s keeping it to himself.

Together they focus on investigating crime with Port Devine’s police department and try to keep Leila’s dangerous past from catching up with her.

Where is Hope Street filmed?

Hope Street is a British crime serial drama filmed in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland – a picturesque town known for its harbour, lighthouse and Copeland Gin distillery.

Amara Karan who plays lead DC Leila Hussain, said that whilst filming for the series, the locals of Donaghadee were very proud of their town, but “went out of their way to make [her] feel welcome”. She added that she loved playing Leila even though she “sticks out in her new environment like a sore thumb”.

The story is set in the fictional town of Port Devine. Made with the support from Northern Ireland Screen, many of the cast have spoken about filming in Donaghadee with Ciarán McMenamin, who plays Inspector Finn O’Hare, describing it as “amazing”.

Co-creator Paul Marquess said, “Set on Northern Ireland’s stunning coastline, the series is a celebration of local writing, acting and production talent.”

What TV station is Hope Street on?

Hope Street is being aired on BBC One TV station channel on weekdays at 2:15pm. You can also watch it on catch up via BBC iPlayer or on BritBox.

The show first aired in November last year on BBC One but only for viewers living in Northern Ireland.

The rest of the UK and North America have had to wait until now to watch the series.

Who plays Nicole in Hope Street?

Nicole in Hope Street is played by Niamh McGrady.

Speaking about her role she said, “I didn’t do a lot of research for Nicole. I felt I knew her straight away. She’s a mixture of a few people I’ve met and she has an incredible talent for wearing cashmere behind a bar without destroying it in five minutes.”

And she fell in love with the location, she explained, “Donaghadee is a lovely spot. Great cafes and I’m particularly fond of the ice cream from The Cabin. Be careful though, it’s deceptively freezing. Even on sunny days. Pretty sure it has its own micro-climate!”

The cast stars an ensemble almost entirely collected from the local area, including Des McAleer (Barry Pettigrew), Amara Karan (DC Leila Hussain), Niall Wright (PC Callum McCarthy), Kerri Quinn (Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew), Aaron McCusker (Clint Dunwoody), Niamh McGrady (Nicole Devine), Brid Brennan (Concepta O’Hare) and Ciarán McMenamin (Inspector Finn O’Hare).

You can watch Hope Street on BBC One 2.15pm on weekdays, on iPlayer or BritBox.