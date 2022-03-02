We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Morning Live filmed? Viewers are wondering after the daytime show was taken off air so that it could move studios recently.

The popular show which rivals ITV’s Lorraine Kelly, airing from 9.15am – 10am, has been running since 30th October 2020 – but has been made permanent after their family of experts for conversation, advice and great company to make your morning was a hit with viewers.

The show was recently off air for three weeks to enable the studio move and now it’s back viewers are wondering where it’s filmed as we reveal all you need to know…

Where is Morning Live filmed?

Morning Live is now filmed in Salford, Manchester in a 10th floor set on the site of the former Granada Studios where Coronation Street used to be filmed.

The show moved to its new studios on Monday as part of the BBC’s ‘Across the UK’ drive to create more programmes outside London. These plans follow consistently slot-winning figures for the programme since it returned to BBC One for a second series in late January.

Its best performing episode for the series was on 8th Feb when it achieved 1.8m, and the weekly average consolidated figures are 1.5m – consistently the highest in its slot. This is an increase on the 1.4m figure for the first run which aired from October to December 2020.

Hannah Wyatt, Managing Director, Factual Entertainment and Events, BBC Studios Productions said at the time, “The efforts needed to build such a large and incredibly loyal audience with a new live daily show in such a competitive slot should not be underestimated. The all year round commission is a richly deserved reward for what the Morning Live production and presenting team have achieved in a fraction of the time it would take other shows to do.”

You can get a sneaky peek inside the new studios in the clip below…

Is Morning Live filmed in Manchester?

Morning Live is filmed in Manchester at a 10th floor studio set on the site of the former ITV Granada Studios in Salford.

Kym Marsh shared a promo video of the presenters introducing their new home for the show, and confirming the presenting line up.

And fans are delighted to see their stars “up north”.

One fan wrote, “Looking forward 👌 exciting for you all in your home town 🙌”

Another fan put, “LOVE this news! Big northern power 🔥”

And a third viewer added, “Good luck to u all in ur new home ❤️”

When is Morning Live on TV?

Morning Live is on TV weekdays from 9.15am on BBC One. You can watch any missed episodes on the BBC iPlayer. Morning Live will continue to broadcast on BBC One at 9.15am throughout the year, with regular three week intervals for the Rip Off Britain series, which broadcasts in the same slot. The changes mean that from 2022, BBC One’s entire live morning output from 6am through to 10am will come out of Salford, with Morning Live following BBC Breakfast starring hosts Dan Walker and Sally Nugent, and will be the only channel in the UK to broadcast all of its live morning output from outside of London.

Who are the Morning Live presenters?

Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones present Morning Live as the main hosts. And viewers often ask where Kym Marsh is when she’s unexpectedly absent from screens.

Other presenters that appear on the show include Kimberley Walsh, Sara Cox, Sam Quek and Rav Wilding.

Gethin is no stranger to TV, he rose to fame in 2005 for hosting Blue Peter until 2008 after presenting various Welsh shows like Popty and Mas Draw.

He went on to host his own BBC Radio 5 Live show, The National Lottery: Big 7, BBC Proms in the Park, The One Show and Holding Out for a Hero.

He was a reporter for Daybreak and has competed on Strictly Come Dancing as well as Celebrity MasterChef. He now also co-hosts the Breakfast Show on Hits Radio.

Kym Marsh, who recently revealed she was to become a grandmother for the second time, is set to star in BBC One’s revival of Waterloo Road later this year. She started out her career as a singer in pop group Hear’Say before moving into acting with a role on Coronation Street.

After quitting the cobbles, Kym had various jobs including a host on The One Show and she is currently in the touring production of Fatal Attraction,

Morning Live airs weekdays on BBC One from 9.15am.