Morning Live viewers are wondering what Gethin Jones has done to his foot after the TV presenter showed his injury on air.

Gethin Jones shocked fans when he appeared on Morning Live using crutches as he presented the show with his foot in a large grey supportive boot.

The BBC One show returned to screens this week after a break to allow the crew to relocate to its new location in Manchester and viewers are very observant with some having previously wondered where Kym Marsh was when she was missing from the show.

What has Gethin Jones done to his foot?

Gethin Jones has had an ankle arthroscopy and lateral ligament reconstruction surgery which is why his foot is in a supportive boot, according to his Instagram post.

The Morning Live host first shared an update on his operation with fans on Instagram on 7th February and on the show this week co-host Kym Marsh teased, “You won’t be going anywhere for a while, will you? It’s a good job there’s a doctor in the house this morning!”

This prompted Gethin to explain that the boot on his foot was the result of a surgery he “finally” had done and that he wanted to show viewers his “beautiful” scar but “everyone decided against it”.

Gethin said he was “looking forward to walking down the stairs without pain” and being able to go running again in the future.

What happened to Gethin Jones?

Gethin Jones told fans he had a successful foot operation earlier this month by uploading a photo of himself looking delighted with the result from his hospital bed.

He captioned the snap, “A (pain) killer smile after a successful op! Been a bit of a wait to get it done ‘cos of what’s been happening, and then had to cancel ‘cos of getting Omicron at Christmas… but I’m delighted to get it sorted.

“Ankle arthroscopy & lateral ligament reconstruction. I’m looking forward to walking down the stairs without pain, going for a run again (eventually)!! But will now have to find another excuse for my bad golf!

“The lovely nurse Helen’s only question.. “when it’s you and Sam on @bbcmorninglive, who’s gonna be sat for Strictly Fitness?!” 🤣.”

Gethin later shared an update on his recovery a week later uploading a photo lifting his bandaged ankle up while using crutches, he captioned it, “Taking “keep it elevated” very seriously. Today was a good day!”

Morning Live announced that his injury wouldn’t stop him from being back on screen.

They shared, “Gethin (and his toes) will see you first thing on Monday from our new home in Manchester. Break a leg @gethincjones! 👣 #FourDaysToGo #bbc #morning #live #morninglive #moving #manchester”

Is Gethin Jones in a relationship?

Gethin Jones is said to be currently single however, it is believed Gethin is enjoying some “virtual dating” during lockdown.

In April 2020 Gethin’s The One Show co-host Alex Jones hinted that he had been on a “video cooking date”.

Morning Live airs weekdays on BBC One from 9.15am.