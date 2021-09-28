We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As fans look forward to another instalment of the hit BBC One show, we reveal what guests are on The One Show tonight.

It’s one of the highlight of our weeknights, settling down on the sofa after a hard day at work and catching up on what’s been going on in the world.

Alongside the topical features are high profile and sometime A list guests, who drop by for a chat with the new One Show presenters. And we’ve got the inside scoop on who will be appearing on tonight’s special show…

What guests are on the One Show tonight?

Comedian Katherine Ryan and crime writer Ian Rankin will be the guests appearing on The One Show tonight (September 8, 2021).

The two will be taking to the famous green sofa to discuss their latest exciting projects.

Katherine Ryan

Canadian born comedian and TV presenter Katherine Ryan will be on The One Show tonight.

You may recognise her best from appearances on panel shows like Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You, Taskmaster and 8 out of 10 cats (where she is team captain).

Katherine’s also filmed two stand-off specials for Netflix Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (2017) and Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room (2019). Plus she wrote, created, executively produced and starred in Netflix comedy The Duchess. The show is about a single mother’s life in London.

Katherine is currently hosting the new dating show Ready to Mingle and it seems this is what the 38-year-old will be discussing tonight.

Announcing her as Tuesday’s guest on Twitter, The One Show asked viewers to get in touch with any life and relationship advice that Katherine could answer.

Katherine Ryan and partner Bobby Kootstra took to social media recently to welcome their first child together, after announcing she was pregnant earlier this year in May.

Ian Rankin

Scottish writer Ian Rankin is a much-loved and best-selling crime author, best known for his Inspector Rebus novels.

He will be appearing on The One Show tonight to discuss his book Murder Island, which has been adapted into a new TV series on Channel 4.

Ian will also be opening up on the “honour” of finishing the last novel by late fellow crime writer William McIlvanney.

McIlvanney, who died in 2015, asked Rankin to finish his incomplete novel Laidlaw shortly before his death. And the result is a new book called The Dark Remains which is authored by both men.

What time is The One Show on tonight?

The One Show broadcasts every weeknight at 7pm on BBC One.

The topical chat show runs for approximately half an hour. And is aired live from the BBC’s Broadcasting House in London.

You can always catch up with the programme after it’s broadcast, with it being available on demand via BBC iPlayer.

How long has The One Show been running?

The One Show has been running for 15 years, with the first episode airing on August 14 2006.

From 2006-2010, the show was fronted by hosts Adrian Chiles and Christine Bleakley. Current host Alex Jones then took over with comedian Jason Manford in July 2010.

Manford then departed a few months later and presenter Matt Baker came in as his replacement. Matt went on to co-host the show with mum-of-two Alex for 10 years. And his last show was on March 31 2020.

Two new permanent One Show hosts were announced in 2021: former footballer Jermaine Jenas and singer Ronan Keating. And they make up the presenting team alongside long-term host Alex Jones.

Whilst Alex is on maternity leave, the two men have been joined by several guest presenters. This has included ex-footballer Alex Scott, ex-hockey player Sam Quek, plus presenters Gethin Jones and Rylan Clark Neal.