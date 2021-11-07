We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Channel 4 viewers are wondering ‘Where is Sunday Brunch filmed?’ as hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Love Joy return this week for another instalment of the foodie weekend chat show.

The show, which has been running since 2012, sees the hosts interact with various celebrity guests, who share insights from their personal life while preparing delicious recipes – and there’s plenty of Sunday Brunch secrets you probably don’t know about.

Viewers tune in from 9.30am each Sunday on Channel 4, or from 10.30am on Channel 4+1. The show is also available to watch on catch-up via More 4.

Where is Sunday Brunch filmed?

Sunday Brunch is filmed in studio TC2 at Television Centre, White City.

The three-hour show, produced by Remarkable Television, broadcasts live every Sunday throughout the year and first first moved to the BBC studio facility in 2019.

Each programme features Simon Rimmer cooking with Tim Lovejoy together with the week’s guests and includes highlights from television and film; guest interviews and the ‘Sunday Brunch Playlist’, which is a selection of music videos chosen by the presenters and guests.

The show tweets details of the guests who will be on the show each week.

What did Sunday Brunch used to be called?

Sunday Brunch used to be called Something For the Weekend. Between 2006 and 2012, the show had this name and was presented by Amanda Hamilton (2006-2009), Louise Redknapp (2010-2012), alongside long-standing hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer.

It was broadcast on BBC2 then the show was cancelled in 2012 following daytime budget cuts and moved to Channel 4 where it was renamed Sunday Brunch but followed a similar format and it is where it has remained ever since.

Is Simon Rimmer married?

Yes, Simon Rimmer is married to Ali Mac. The pair got wed in 1996 and have two teenage children, Florence and Hamish.

He took part in the 15th series of Strictly Come Dancing but was eliminated after week six.

He recently shared a snap of his children meeting up with their gradnparents for the first time since Coronavirus outbreak.

You can watch a clip of a recent Sunday Brunch episode below in which US singer Ne-Yo joined for a chat.

Is Tim Lovejoy in a relationship?

It is not known if Tim Lovejoy is in a relationship or single. He was married to a woman called Jade in 2002 and has twin girls from the marriage who were born in 2002.

But the marriage ended in 2006 and he went on to have a relationship with English netball player Tamsin Greenway. She gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a daughter, on 22 May 2013. But in May 2016, Tim announced that this relationship had ended.

And in 2009, he was was named by The Daily Telegraph as the 49th most eligible bachelor in Britain.

Sunday Bruch airs every Sunday on Channel 4, from 9.30am.