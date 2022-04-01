We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the guest list for HUGE celebrity wedding thanks to their special links to the Bride and Groom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to attend the upcoming wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the nuptials which will reportedly take place in Palm Beach, Florida.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding which is reportedly taking place this weekend.

Reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the guest list come as David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly good friends with the Sussexes and even attended their royal wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

David also praised Prince Harry’s fathering skills, as dad to Archie, two and Lilibet Diana, nine months.

The Beckham’s are expected to be able to invite their own guests when Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly set to marry on 9 April at the actress’ family oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. And according to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan are at the top of their list of invites.

A source told the paper, “Brooklyn’s wedding will be one of the most star-studded weddings of all time thanks to his parents’ connections.

“Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special.

“Their schedules are so hectic that David and Victoria want to get their invitations out as quickly as possible.

“Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir Elton John, is also a good pal of Harry and Meghan’s and Victoria and David hope his presence will also encourage them to take a pew.

“It’s going to be a real ‘who’s who’ of weddings — packed with famous faces.”

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged back in July 2020, and since then, they’ve reportedly been planning their wedding. The couple released an engagement photo to share their news with fans on Instagram.

Brooklyn, who is the Beckham’s eldest child, popped the question just eight months after being together.

Sharing a snap of him and 25-year-old Nicola, he wrote, ” Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx”

While David previously explained his royal mate hasn’t opened up to him about he and his wife Meghan Markle’s recent decision to step back from the royal family, the dad-of-four said they are still as close as ever.

‘I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing to me,’ David told ET.

Spilling the beans on what the two British icons natter about, 44-year-old David added, ‘I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you’re a parent, it changes you.”

The event is expected to be a big wedding, with Brooklyn’s siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper present and security should’t be an issue for Prince Harry especially if the wedding takes place in the US.