We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cooking With the Stars is back on ITV and fans of the celebrity reality cookery challenge show are wondering who is Emma Willis married to?

The TV presenter, famous for previously hosting Big Brother and The Voice UK, is back with the second series of the hit culinary show and as a new batch of celebrities prepare to be mentored by professional chefs in the hope of cooking restaurant quality dishes, viewers have turned their attention to Emma Willis.

Who is Emma Willis married to?

Emma Willis is married to husband Matt Willis. The couple tied the knot on 5th July 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire and the day after the wedding Emma was devastated so she planned for their 10th wedding anniversary to renew their vows at the venue in 2018. At the vow renewal TV presenter Stephen Mulhern married them and Emma wore the same Michael Lo Sordo wedding dress she wore on the original day.

The couple met back in 2004 when Matt was a member of Busted and started dating a year later. And two years after that Matt proposed in Venice during a romantic break.

Over the years they’ve made shock relationship confessions and Matt once admitted that he burned his wedding photos because he didn’t like the way he looked.

What does Matt Willis do for a living?

Matt Willis is a musician, singer-songwriter, and actor. Matt is known best for being the co-founder, bassist and co-vocalist of pop-rock band Busted. After the group disbanded in 2005, Matt went solo but ahead of his first-ever solo tour he sacked his agents and was then later dropped by record label Mercury.

In November 2015 McBusted formed – a blend of McFly and Busted members – and Matt was back making music.

And a year later McBusted split and Busted reformed to release their third studio album Night Driver and fourth Half Way There before going on hiatus.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic Matt candidly admitted he was struggling to get work. Speaking on a podcast during a discussion about paying bills, he confessed, “I mean I can’t comment on that because this year I’ve not paid towards anything this year, like I am a kept man, it’s brilliant.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine in 2018, Emma previously opened up supporting her spouse financially, she said, “Matt and I have always had phases where we support each other. We have savings and I’m working, so it works. I say, ‘Go to your acting class and get really f**king good, because one day I won’t have a job and you’re going to have to support me!”

In September 2021, after lockdown lifted, Matt played Dr Pomatter in hit musical Waitress, which ran at the New Wimbledon Theatre before heading on a UK tour. He spoke about being away from home and admitted, “Touring is difficult at times, if I’m honest, as I’m going to be away from my family.

“Unfortunately most of my job entails me being away from home. But with this show, I do get weeks off and some time off for Christmas.”

”Waitress couldn’t have come at a better time,” he told Time and Leisure magazine.

How many babies does Emma Willis have?

Emma Willis has three babies although her children have grown up now – Isabelle is 12, Ace is aged 10, and their third child Trixie, is aged six.

Emma tends to keep her children’s identities private but she once shared a rare snap of all her children on holiday.

In 2020 Emma shared a rare photo of her son and in the Instagram post she praised her nine-year-old – who was dressed in a pink t-shirt and blue jeans, with long blonde hair – for “breaking down gender stereotypes.

Matt previously admitted that he won’t stop his children from trying drugs, as he discussed his journey to sobriety.

You can see Emma Willis hosting Cooking With the Stars on ITV starting Tuesday 7th June at 8pm.

Related video