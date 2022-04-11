We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The second season of Cooking with the Stars is back for 2022 and there’s a new set of famous people hoping to make restaurant quality food. But who are the celebrity contestants and when does it start?

Eight celebrities who consider themselves fairly good in the kitchen are partnering up with renowned chefs like Clodagh McKenna and Jack Stein to learn how to make restaurant quality food.

Emma Willis and Tom Allen return to host the show which will see the celebrity contestants take on a series of exciting challenges, and the bottom two contestants will have to fight for their place in the contest by creating a dish with NO help at all. The food will then be blind tested by all the professional chefs and the loser will be eliminated.

As we look who’s taking part in this year’s series…

Cooking with the Stars 2022: Who are the Celebrity contestants?

Cooking with the Stars 2022 celebrity contestant are Anne Hegerty (The Chase), Olympic double gold winning athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, TV’S Dr Ranj, Anton Du Beke (Strictly judge), comedy star Joe Wilkinson, Josie Gibson (This Morning), influencer Woody Cook (Zoe Ball‘s son) and Maura Higgins (Love Island & Dancing on Ice).

Josie announced her participation to fans on the ITV daytime show which she is presenting this week alongside Vernon Kay.

As This Morning aired, Vernon said, “We’ve got some special news, Josie is about to star in a big ITV show. Spill the beans – no good, don’t do that, but tell us what it is because Beans are included!”

“Well, I signed up for Cooking with the Stars and I can’t tell you how hard it is! I had no idea how bad my memory was!” Josie replied.

Vernon then asked what she really needed to do on the show, to which Josie replied, “So I have to learn to cook all these incredible dishes, and I’m really into a legend… Sorry, Clodagh.”

The camera panned to the Irish chef who was in the studio to cook and pretended to look uninterested as she pulled a sour face but Josie explained, “Clodagh is also in Cooking With the Stars, but I’m with Legend Tony Singh… MBE Tony Singh.”

When does Cooking with the Stars start?

Cooking with the Stars official start date has not yet been revealed but it is expected to air in the coming months. If last year’s series is anything to go by the second season is likely to hit screens in July.

Speaking ahead of the second series, host Emma Willis said, “Tom and I had so much fun last series and I’m looking forward to getting back into the kitchen. The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series!”

And co-host Tom Allen added: “Last series was so exciting! Emma Willis and I have been polishing our frying pans in preparation – we have so much fun working together. The celebrities are being trained by some of the best chefs in the business and with the clock ticking it’s always tense to see if they’ll improve their cooking enough each week to measure up to the judges’ high standards.”

Emma recently took part in Stand Up To Cancer Great British Bake Off and was crowned the first star baker.

Who are the professional chefs on Cooking with the Stars?

The professional chefs on Cooking with the Stars are Rosemary Shrager (British chef and TV presenter), Ronnie Murray (chef and business owner), chef director Jack Stein, Korean chef and restauranteur Judy Joo, Michelin Starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, plus Scottish chef and restauranteur Tony Singh MBE, author and This Morning’s resident chef Clodagh McKenna, and restauranteur and TV personality Mike Reid.

Sharry Cramond, Marketing Director, M&S Food and Masterbrand said, “We’re so excited to be bringing Cooking with the Stars back onto our TV screens after a successful first series. The line-up of chefs and stars look fantastic and hopefully will inspire all ages to get cooking.

“We are famous for our delicious prepared meals but encouragingly over the last two years we have seen customers do much broader shops with us. Through Cooking With The Stars we want to continue to show that we are the perfect place to find quality products, at a remarkable value, for the weekly shop – and that we are a credible destination for scratch cooking.

“We really hope that the new series will help inspire people to try the recipes at home and get excited about cooking from scratch with all the products, tastes and flavours available in our food hall.”

How can I watch Cooking with the Stars?

You can watch Cooking with the Stars on ITV when the episodes play out and also on catch up via the ITV Hub. The six-part cooking contest will follow the celebrities journeys to becoming restaurant quality chefs with a little help from the professionals. But come the final, the stars will have to go it alone in the hope of tickling the tastebuds of all the professional chefs in the ultimate blind taste challenge that will crown one celebrity the winner.

Who won Cooking with the Stars 2021?

McFly singer Harry Judd was crowned winner of Cooking with the Stars 2021. The musician went up against Denise van Outen in the tense final as they went head-to-head in the star-studded kitchen. He was trained by Nisha Katona, who is now one of the resident chefs on This Morning rotating line up.

At the time, Harry, who accidentally sliced his finger open with a knife while rushing around, said, “I’m in shock, I never imagined what I would have learned here, the people I’ve met and of course Nisha. I’ve had the most incredible time.”

And Nisha added that it was ‘such an honour’.

You can watch Cooking with the Stars 2022 on ITV coming soon.

Related video