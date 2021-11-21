We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women panelist Frankie Bridge is one of 10 celebrities headed into the I’m A Celebrity 2021 jungle and as she prepares to leave her life behind for the next three weeks to face her fears, some fans are wondering ‘Who is Frankie Bridge’s husband and does she have kids?’

The former Saturday’s singer-turned TV presenter is worried about how she’s going to munch a ‘testicle’ if she faces the bushtucker eating trial.

But that’s the least of her worries as she might not be voted to do that trial, but one thing there is no escaping is spiders – and she admitted she’s absolutely terrified of them.

Let’s hope she has a lot of support from family, friends, and fans to keep her fears at bay…

Who is Frankie Bridge’s husband?

Frankie Bridge, 32, is married to former English footballer Wayne Bridge who played as a left-back.

He made his football debut in 1998 playing for Southampton after graduating from their Academy team. He went on to play for Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City, Fulham, and Sunderland during his Premier League career.

Non-football fans will know him as the footballer who married Saturday’s popstar Frankie Sandford.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 having dated since 2011.

And Frankie gave thanks to Wayne, 41, for supporting her through her depression and anxiety.

“It was a lot for him to take on that early in our relationship, but he really made the effort to learn what was going on, stayed in touch with my doctors, and tried to understand as best he could. I couldn’t ask for more,” she said.

Wayne is no stranger to the jungle, having competed in the 2016 series in which he came in fifth place. He sent fans howling with his and Frankie’s sex confessions while chatting to his fellow campmates.

No doubt he will be supporting his wife through the show and perhaps he’s given her some advice on how to survive the bugs – and what not to reveal on-camera…

You can watch Frankie open up on her depression and anxiety in this special video podcast recorded back in 2020 for Channel 4 news.

Does Frankie Bridge have kids?

Frankie Bridge has three kids – she is mother to sons Parker, eight, and Carter, five – and not many people know but she also has a teenage step-son called Jaydon, aged 14.

Husband Wayne shares Jaydon with his ex Vanessa Perroncel, a French model he dated between 2005 and 2009.

Frankie opened up about him during an Instagram Q&A earlier this year when she shared a photograph of herself with her two boys. Frankie addressed a fan’s assumption that she is a stepmother.

She replied, “True. I am indeed. It’s not something I talk about much as him and his mum aren’t in the same industry as us.

“So I keep that part of our life private. I’ve also never really chosen to be called a step-parent.

She added, “He has his parents, I’m just a bonus family! Ha.”

Earlier this year Frankie revealed her youngest son Carter might have to repeat one of his school years again because of lockdown.

Speaking on Loose Women she revealed, “Our youngest son Carter, he repeated reception this year. So for me, for him to go back and do reception for a whole other year, it wouldn’t make sense.”

“I feel like where does that end? There’s going to be a knock-on effect of that further down the line.”

But the singer admitted it was her children’s mental health that she worried about the most.

She added, “I worry less about their education and more about their mental health because I know my eldest son is really missing all his friends.

“He finds it hard to understand why he can’t see them and my youngest is only five and turned around to me and said ‘Mummy I’m really scared’ and I was like ‘why?’

“He’s normally really chilled. He said ‘I’m scared of germs, I’m scared of if my friends get too close to my face and they don’t listen to their teacher and they don’t stay far away enough’.

“I just thought should he really be worrying about stuff like that? I’m not particularly finny about things like that at home and yeah I just think how is it going to affect them?”

Her two boys Carter and Parker along with husband Wayne, have helped her prepare for the I’m A Celebrity eating trial by blindfolding her to taste some unexpected treats from their kitchen cupboard.

And you can see how worryingly Frankie did in the clip below…

I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday, 21st November on ITV at 9pm and will air on weeknights for three weeks thereafter.