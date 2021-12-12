Who won I’m A Celebrity 2021? All you need to know about the final winner

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After three weeks in camp, I’m A Celebrity contestants for 2021 Danny Miller, Frankie Bridge, and Simon Gregson made it through to the final. And while David Ginola being voted out of the semi-final came as a shock to campmates, many fans who didn’t watch the show are wondering who won I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Danny Miller became the first celebrity finalist to face the final trial Fill Your Face, which consisted of him having an astronaut-style helmet over his head as he was strapped to a chair, with critters being added to the tank, he had to sit it out for as long as possible – for every two minutes he endured he would be awarded a star. He lasted a maximum of six minutes.

Meanwhile, Simon Gregson faced his final trial which was an eating trial – having to tuck into feasts including pigs eyes, goat tongue, a sheep’s penis, and a cow’s vagina.

Frankie faced the Tomb of Doom, where she had 50 snakes slithering all over her for 10 minutes.

Winning three starters, a drink, and a treat, Danny, Simon, and Frankie enjoyed their final night in the castle but who was crowned winner?

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Danny Miller has won I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Danny Miller said, “I can’t believe it, I feel so sick. I’m speechless for once…from the bottom of my heart and my family’s heart this is the best thing that has happened to me bar my son.”

He said taking part was to prove that he “doesn’t just cry on TV”.

Speaking about homesickness, after leaving his girlfriend and his newborn son at just three weeks old, Danny said, “I missed him like crazy, I wanted to be able to set him up for a good future and I feel like I’ve done it…I’m proud of myself. I hope my family is proud too.”

The Emmerdale star quit the ITV soap to take part in the contest.

Speaking about his man-crush on David Ginola, Danny said: “He exceeded all expectations… he was the reason i wanted to be a winger…to spend so much time with him was a great honour.

He got the password on the computer wrong which meant David didn’t get his letter from home. Danny explained, “I put myself under too much pressure…I let him down and I was gutted.”

In second place it’s Simon Gregson. “Thank you to all of you at home who kept me here. I’ve had a wonderful time, it means a lot, i’m just so chuffed that you (Danny) got it.”

Speaking about watching his best bits, Simon Gregson said, “It’s nice”

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be…” before admitting he’s terrified of spiders but kept quiet.

“I was having a nice time.”

“You’ve got to get in that zone and just stay there”

Speaking about his excessive wind, he said, “I’m not as bad as that at home… it’s not normal”

Simon didn’t look forward to any of his trials “The worst thing was the drinking cow’s anus and the sheep’s balls were quite unpleasant, the cow’s vagina wasn’t the best I’ve had.”

Frankie Bridge came third place in the contest.

What does the winner of I’m A Celebrity get?

The winner of I’m A Celebrity doesn’t win anything except they get the title of King or Queen of the castle with a crown. Before entering the camp they get paid a fee of anything between £30,000 and £500,000.

It is believed the highest-paid celebrity this year is TV personality Richard Madeley, earning £200,000 for his appearance on the show but he left the show in the first week after being taken to hospital.

I’m A Celebrity winners list: