BBC Breakfast has had a shake up of it’s presenters in recent months and since Dan Walker’s departure for Channel 5 last week, viewers are keen to find out more about the other male presenters’ personal lives and with many asking who is Jon Kay’s wife?

Jon Kay hosts the BBC One Breakfast show alongside Sally Nugent and while the co-stars congratulated Carol Kirkwood earlier this week when she confirmed her engagement, many are wanting to find out more about Jon and his life.

As we look at all you need to know about the TV presenter…

Who is Jon Kay’s wife?

Jon Kay is married to Francesca Kasteliz – a former journalist and BBC News correspondent. The pair met in the Bristol newsroom back in 1998 and have three children together.

Francesca now works as a performance coach for presenters, reporters, spokespeople and more. Speaking about her role on Bristol Creative Industries, she said, “Whether you’re a TV presenter, would-be TV talent, a reporter/correspondent, an expert in your field, a CEO or spokesperson for your organisation – I can help you fine-tune the skills you need to be the best you can be on-air.”

Jon has previously tweeted about his wife, one reads, “Twenty-four hours after boasting to my wife that I haven’t had a cold for two years… Guess what… cold 🤧”

And he described his working from home life, “Filing a radio report while contending with kids shouting, wife on the phone, washing machine whirring, doorbell ringing, postman delivering, dog barking, builders banging, school playground next door #wfh #wtf.”

How old is Jon Kay?

Jon Kay is 52 years old and is from Hull. He spent a year in a Californian High School before studying Politics at Exeter University where he graduated in 1992. He started as a trainee reporter for the BBC before joining BBC Radio Bristol as a full-time journalist.

As an English TV presenter, newsreader and journalised his is based in the West of England and is most known for his work on BBC News. Speaking about some of his memorable work, Jon said, “Some of the reporting has been tough – like the repatriations at Wootton Bassett, the murder of Jo Yeates and the Vanessa George child-abuse scandal.

“Hardly a month goes by without me being battered by gale-force winds or smothered in snow – but I also get to meet some amazing people and report on some fantastic things – like the Glastonbury Festival and an octogenarian sky-diver.”

He shot to fame during the 2015 general election campaign when he interviewed a woman called Brenda from Bristol who, when asked about the upcoming general election, exclaimed: “You’re joking – not another one!” and the clip went viral.

These days Jon is a regular on the sofa with Naga Munchetty but when he’s not hosting the breakfast show you can find him in the radio studio as host of Fairy Meadow the number 1 true-crime podcast aired on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4.

BBC Breakfast is on BBC One weekdays from 6am-9am.