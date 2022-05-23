Is BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood engaged and who is her partner?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood was spotted with a ring on her wedding finger as she presented the weather from the Chelsea Flower Show 2022, leaving viewers wondering if she’s engaged.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star who finished 10th place in the 2015 series, joined the BBC as Weather Presenter in 1998.

But while the breakfast team including Naga Munchetty, Nina Warhurst and recently departed Dan Walker relocated to Manchester’s Media City, Carol remained in London and usually hosts the weather via a video-link.

And it was during her live-link weather segment that she shared some happy news with viewers as we look at all you need to know…

Is Carol Kirkwood engaged?

Carol Kirkwood has confirmed that she is engaged after giving viewers a flash of her sparkly ring during this morning’s (23rd May) breakfast show. Presenter Sally Nugent pointed out the jewellery as they cut to the weather segment she commented, “I’m a bit concerned about how you’re standing up with a giant rock on that left hand.”

“Thank you Sal! It is rather nice. I got engaged!” Carol confirmed as she flashed her ring and smiled.

Sally continued, “It’s the happiest news! We are so, so delighted. Congratulations.

“Can we confirm to the nation what has happened?” Sally asked.

“Oh thank you! I think you just have Sally,” Carol laughed.

“We got engaged when we were on holiday. So it’s lovely news and we’re both thrilled. Thank you!”

“We’re all so chuffed for you Carol, on behalf of everyone here and everyone at home too,” Jon Kay who is reportedly replacing Dan Walker added.

Carol later revealed some more details about the engagement, “We went out for a picnic and I had absolutely no idea, the weather was glorious, we were sitting chatting, and then my other half was a wee bit nervous for some reason which I didn’t know and he was fumbling in his pocket then out came a ring.

She added, “I thought he was joking actually I didn’t believe him to start with but it was lovely, it was quite romantic.”

And viewers have sent their congratulations, one tweeted, “Congratulations Carol and to your future husband on your engagement”

Another put, “Fantastic! Congratulations Carol”

And a third fan added, “Just the best news. Congratulations Carol.”

Who is Carol Kirkwood’s partner?

Carol Kirkwood has kept the details of her new partner a mystery, but in an interview with Prima Magazine back in 2021 she made some rare comments about her new love. She gushed, “He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic – it’s 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses.”

Clearly smitten with her new man, Carol added, “He is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Carol lost one of her close companions in 2020 when her beloved pet cat Donald died and until meeting her new fiance-to-be she was living alone in Bray, Maidenhead.

But it’s thought she had been dating since 2016, as at the time she spilled, “I’m very happy in my relationship status at the moment. I’m not single! I’d just started seeing somebody, so it was ok, it didn’t matter.”

Who is Carol Kirkwood’s husband?

Carol Kirkwood has previously been married to husband Jimmy Kirkwood – Carol tied the knot with cricketer back in 1990 but they divorced in 2008.

Speaking about the split, Carol previously revealed, “I found myself when I got divorced. I started to do things and to think, ‘I’m not going to say no, I’m going to say yes!”

Carol went on to talk about how she had also found a sense of bravery within her.

She continued, “I’m braver now. I’ve flown with the Red Arrows, jumped out of planes with the Red Devils. When I was younger I would never have done that because I’d have thought, ‘Too dangerous!’ Now I think, ‘Oh, you’ve got to live your life!'”

After competing on BBC One’s Strictly with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

She added, “I was married for a long time, and I got married quite young, so it’s nice doing things I have the freedom to do now.

“If I want to go out to the theatre or go out with friends for dinner, I’ve got that freedom.”

Does Carol Kirkwood have a child?

Carol Kirkwood does not have children – she was from a big family herself, being one of eight children.Presenter Steph McGovern referred to her as Auntie while she was with Steph’s child in early 2020.

BBC Breakfast airs weekdays from 6am on BBC One.

Related video