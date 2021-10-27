We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who is Sally Nugent and is she married? Viewers are wondering all about the new BBC Breakfast host after it was confirmed she was set to join Dan Walker as a presenter following the departure of Louise Minchin.

Sally has been filling in for long-standing presenter Louise on Monday-Wednesday since mid-September, and is now set to take over as a permanent presenter on Breakfast.

Sally, 50, said she was “absolutely thrilled” to be appointed, and added, “It’s an honour to take the reins from Louise.” She uploaded a snap to her Instagram and captioned it, “Delighted to be the new co-presenter on @bbcbreakfast with @mrdanwalker. Working with a brilliant production team behind the cameras too.

Let’s get started.”

Meanwhile, her new colleague and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant Dan tweeted that he was “so happy” for her. “She is a brilliant presenter, massively popular with the team, an excellent journalist and a great friend,” he wrote. “Hopefully, we’ll have many happy years on the #BBCBreakfast sofa together,” he added.

Who is Sally Nugent?

Sally Nugent has worked as the BBC Breakfast’s sports presenter for the past decade and is now replacing Louise Minchin as a fill-time presenter on the show.

Born in Birkenhead on the Wirral Peninsula, Sally, went to Upton Hall School FCJ before going on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts and French from the University of Huddersfield.

She landed her first BBC media job at BBC Radio Merseyside before joining BBC North West Tonight to cover the sports news.

Her big break came in 2003 when she became a sports reporter for BBC News and appeared on national bulletins for the first time and went on to BBC News 24 to cover the 2006 World Cup in Germany and anchored Sportsday.

Since then Sally has been a news correspondent on TV and radio and as a relief presenter on the BBC News Channel covering for presenters on holiday or unplanned absences.

Sally joins the existing team, Dan Walker, Charlie Stayt, and Naga Munchetty.

Is Sally Nugent married?

Sally Nugent is married with one child. Her husband’s name is not known but she married her long-term boyfriend and the couple have a son together.

Her son’s age and name have not been revealed, however Sally is understood to have given birth back in 2008 and returned to work following her maternity leave on 8th January 2009.

And in 2016 Sally unexpectedly stood in as the birthing partner for a colleague Victoria Fritz when she gave birth at Manchester’s St Mary’s as her husband was stuck in traffic on the motorway.

The family also has a pet dog – a Cavalier King Charles and a Toy Poodle mix called Sadie.

Sally is a very private person, but you can see a glimpse of her on her wedding day on her Instagram as on the staircase there is a photo of what appears to be Sally and her husband as bride and groom in the top right hand side of the photo below.

The star likes cycling and walking her dog.

She has been known to practice yoga and try out different health juices.