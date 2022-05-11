Who is Kate Lawler? All you need to know about the TV presenter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Tv star has made an unexpected return to the screens hosting the competitions on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine but some viewers are asking who is Kate Lawler?

Andi Peters normally hosts the competitions on the ITV daytime shows but it appears he’s on holiday so Kate Lawler has stepped in to hold the fort and some viewers have praised her presenting skills.

One fan tweeted, “Loving @katelawler doing competitions on #GMB & #Lorraine – she’s like a breath of fresh air.”

Another tweeted, “@katelawler I loved your dress on goodmorning Britain this morning where’s it from please looking fab”

While a third viewer added, “I think it needs highlighting that @katelawler is brilliant on @GMB a ray of light in the centre of such constant miserable news!! I realise it’s @andipeters company that runs the competitions but they need to somehow keep her!!”

And for those who are not familiar with Kate’s career, we look at who she is…

Who is Kate Lawler?

Kate Lawler was the first-ever female winner of Big Brother UK and she went on to become a television presenter and DJ.

Kate made her debut appearance on screen in 2002 when she was a contestant in series 3 of Big Brother. The 42-year-old star was an IT worker from Kent before she hit fame and survived the 12 weeks inside the Big Brother house, and when put to the public vote to win, Kate received more than three million votes.

Following her Big Brother win, Kate went on to co-host Rise with Iain Lee – Channel 4’s successor to The Big Breakfast – and has appeared in various other shows. These include Celebrity Wrestling, Hole in the Wall, and Celebrity Wipeout. A successful DJ, she has presented on Capital FM and Virgin Radio.

She has been drafted in this week (from May 9th) to host the competitions on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine for Andi Peters while he’s on holiday.

Who is Kate Lawler engaged to?

Kate Lawler is engaged to her fiancé Martin Bojtos – also known as BOJ – co-host of the highly popular Maybe Baby’s podcast.



In 2019 Kate the pair launched the award-winning and chart-topping show to open up discussions around the decision to have children. With rave reviews and over 1 million listens to date, Maybe Baby has been praised for tackling a taboo subject in a relatable and entertaining way.

The pair now have a daughter together called Noa Daisy llse after Kate gave birth in February last year. Kate previously spoke out about how her birth to Noa “completely broke her” as she struggled to come to terms with being a new mum. She has since published the top-rated book Maybe Baby: On the Mother Side (Amazon | £12).

How many siblings does Kate Lawler have?

Kate Lawler has one sibling – a twin sister called Karen, who encouraged Kate to enter Big Brother.

Last year Kate shared some unseen snaps to celebrate her sister’s 41st birthday and she captioned it, “From babies to bridesmaids, monobrows to the may queen, holidays to horrendous highlights and everything in between. Thanks for being such a kind-hearted and caring sister and now Auntie to Noa.

“You make me laugh, you always put family first. You’re my biggest supporter and we’ve shared some wonderful memories over the years.”

Kate finished off the thoughtful offering by looking forward to the future, and making more special memories with her ‘best friend’.

“Long may they continue. Love you, bubs xx,” she wrote.

How can I contact Kate Lawler?

Fans can contact Kate Lawler via her management agency Becca Barr management info@beccabarrmanagement.co.uk or alternatively you can follow her on Instagram (@thekatelawler) or Twitter (@katelawler).

You can watch Kate Lawler chat to Chris Evans over changing her mind about becoming a mother in the clip below…

GMB is aired on ITV weekdays from 6am and Lorraine is on ITV weekdays from 9am.

