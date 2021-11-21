We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up there’s always a touch of glamour mixed into the camp and viewers are wondering ‘who is Snoochie Shy and what is she famous for?’

As the 10 celebrities prepare to wave goodbye to their creature comforts for the next three weeks, simple things like washing will become a luxury after fighting off the gruesome smelling mixtures of creepie crawlies in the bushtucker trials.

But one woman who is nervous about the toilet situation in the camp is Snoochie Shy…

Who is Snoochie Shy?

Snoochie Shy -real name – Cheyenne David – is a 29-year-old DJ on BBC Radio 1Xtra, model and TV presenter from Eltham, East London, and first joined the radio station two years ago.

She revealed it was her nan who came up with her moniker, in an interview with The Mirror she said, “My nan used to call me Snoochie when I was younger and it was just a name that stuck with me, really, when I came to work.

“But then when I went on Urban Dictionary I probably should have checked it before because it actually means you’ve left your carrot in the refrigerator. But obviously when my nan was saying it to me it sounded cute, so… yeah, channeling that carrot energy as well. And Shy, my real name is Cheyenne so it’s short for Cheyenne. But I am a little bit shy as well!”

She is scared of bugs, heights and is claustrophobic which suggests that she is going to struggle with some of the bushtucker trials in the I’m A Celebrity castle.

Before she was famous Snoochie started a blog called yeahitsshy at the age of 19 as a creative outlet to express herself, which later led to styling and modeling gigs with Adidas.

She has a birthmark on her cheek which is rarely seen but her team have promised fans they’ll be ‘seeing more of her inside da castle!’

What is Snoochie Shy famous for?

Snoochie Shy is famous for being a model, DJ and presenter and also for getting ‘married’ to rapper Big Shaq – real name Michael Dapaah.

In April 2019 Snoochie began hosting her own late-night specialist show on BBC Radio 1Xtra Monday to Thursday 11pm-1am. Championing new music and bringing her fun and sometimes raucous style to every evening with artist chat and game show features.

As one of the faces of MTV UK, she can be found interviewing music stars from Little Mix to Yxng Bane and Ms Banks, as well as hosting live coverage at festivals including Wireless and Fusion.

As a model she has worked with top brands such as Nike, Adidas, Ugg, Warehouse and Vans and is currently an ambassador for Sleep make-up and digital platform VOXI.

Some Gogglebox fans might recognise her from appearing on the 2021 Channel 4 show alongside Jeremy Vine.

She has also starred on CelebAbility 2019 – A comedy game show pitting members of the British public against celebrities in a series of rounds based on unusual skills or abilities that the celebrities believe they naturally possess.

And she was a mentor on The Rap Game UK TV series which aired in 2020.

Snoochie and Big Shaq technically got ‘married’ in his 2018 Man Don’t Dance music video, in which you can see the pair as they get married and walk down the aisle – but they aren’t actually together.

It is a joke the pair have carried on ever since, and Snoochie has even joked that the pair are heading for divorce due to conflicting lifestyles.

She captioned the video clip, ‘SECURED DA SHAQ. FINALLY GOT MARRIED INIT. I never expected it but we here now man. Hold tight marriage gang. We have arrived.’

Aside from her fake romance with Big Shaq, she appears to currently be single.

You can see the ‘on-screen husband and wife’ give their relationship Dos and Don’ts in this Yo! MTV Raps clip below…

Does Snoochie Shy have a podcast?

Snoochie Shy began hosting her own BBC Sounds podcast called Slide Into My Podcast, it has 30 episodes and are available to listen to or download on BBC Sounds.

It describes itself as a podcast that “goes down in the DMs. Slide into Snoochie’s podcast with Kaz Crossley & Jordan Hames.”

The show sees the hosts delve into the DMs of their favourite rappers, pop stars, TV personalities and everything in between.

The latest episode was published on 6th May this year and goes by the title Slide in and Get Blocked.

You can find out more about Snoochie Shy in the video clip below…

I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday, 21st November on ITV at 9pm and will air on weeknights for three weeks thereafter.