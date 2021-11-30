We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing saw Tilly Ramsay and professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin get booted off the BBC One show but as their onscreen partnership comes to an end, fans are wondering who is Tilly Ramsay dating?

The youngster is the third eldest daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay but Tilly’s journey to the glitterball trophy was short-lived as she was eliminated from the show ahead of the quarter-finals.

Nevertheless, Tilly, 20, is expected to go on to do great things since leaving the show, and one of the most important questions on Strictly fans lips is who is Tilly Ramsay dating? Here’s all you need to know…

Who is Tilly Ramsay dating?

Tilly Ramsay was dating Seth Mack, aged 18 who is from London and is believed to be still in education and is athletic, until 2019.

Seth gained much attention from the public after Tilly Ramsay confirmed their love relationship on her Instagram page but the post has since been removed from her social media which suggests that the pair could have split up.

The rumour-mill went into overdrive when Tilly was partnered up with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin for the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Tilly and Nikita had on-screen chemistry throughout the series and were often pictured leaving rehearsals together and were even pictured heading into the stars flat in previous weeks.

To add fuel to the flames, Nikita’s girlfriend deleted a cute message she posted on social media and has now been setting tongues wagging with some cryptic posts.

Meanwhile, posting a picture on her Instagram Story, Tilly held up a pair of blue and white Nike trainers as Nikita pouted in the background.

She wrote alongside the snap, ‘@nikita_kuzmin best birthday present thank yoouuuuu,’ followed by two red heart emojis.

During their dance-off at the weekend, Nikita lost his shirt. Speaking about the thrilling moment for fans, he joked, “Unfortunately the shirt had a mind of its own! The first step was Tilly’s, she was the one who unbuttoned my button! Check the VR!

He added, “No, honestly, we felt the energy and we also saw Rhys and Nancy’s dance and they were amazing, so I thought I had to bring something to fight fight fight!”

Tilly Ramsay, who hit back after she was branded ‘chubby’ while taking part in the dance contest, has insisted that she and Nikita are “just good friends” and has said that she sees him as more of a big brother than a potential lover.

Is Tilly Ramsay in a relationship?

Tilly Ramsay was previously in a relationship with Seth Mack. Seth has played college football and taken part in track and field events but it’s understood that he is currently in a relationship with new beau Saskia Riska after he uploaded a snap of them together to his Instagram on the 16th of November.

It was also rumoured that Tilly and Gino D’Acampo’s son Luciano were a couple, although it’s thought that the short-lived teen romance between Gino and Gordon’s son and daughter fizzled out.

Are Tilly and Luciano still together?

It is believed Tilly is currently single and has no plan to reunite with Gino D’Acampo’s son Luciano, following rumours that they were a couple, as the pair have long since unfollowed each other on social media.

The pair started hanging out after her dad and Gino worked together on the ITV show Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

The hilarious moment Gordon finds out that his daughter is out on a date with Luciano was aired during an episode of the show.

The This Morning chef Gino was video calling his son while they drove through Mexico. Luciano revealed he was out for dinner with Tilly, so furious Gordon cried, “What the hell? Tilly! What are you doing, Matilda?”

And Gino opened up on the pleasure it gave him knowing his son was dating Tilly, just to annoy Gordon.

Who has Tilly Ramsay dated?

Tilly Ramsay has dated Seth Mack, and Luciano D’Acampo and was rumoured to have been dating her Strictly partner Nikita Kuzmin.

She is close friends with David Beckham’s kids Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16 and Harper, 10, but her dad Gordon has put his foot down over his kids – Megan, 23, Holly, 21, Tilly, 20, Jack, 21 or Oscar, aged two, dating them.

He previously said,”Three girls and a boy, and three boys and a girl – you’d be amazed at the synergy. We’ve promised that no one dates anybody, and so far…

“If Holly said: ‘Yeah, Brooklyn and I…’ it would be: ‘No, Holly.’”

And protective dad Gordon gave a stern warning to anyone on Strictly wanting to try and become his son-in-law.

Speaking in a video message on This Morning earlier this year, Gordon said, “Hey Tils, it’s your dad, TikTok coach, dance extraordinaire. Wishing you all the very best, we’re proud of you girl. Love you!”

He swiftly added, “And don’t date those dancers!” Then wife Tana asked: “Can you stop?”