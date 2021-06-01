We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wondering who left The Masked Dancer last night? Then look no further as we reveal the latest Masked Dancer to be eliminated.

The Masked Dancer is proving to be a bit hit with fans of The Masked Singer as the spin-off show launched on screens with new celebrities behind the masks all hoping to impress the judges with their moves.

ITV has filled a gap in its schedule after Britain’s Got Talent 2021 was cancelled and replaced NTA 2021 nominated The Masked Singer with a dancing version of the show following a successful two series of the singing version.

And with a whole host of undercover celebrities to guess from, using just the clues and their signature moves, shouting at the telly has never been as popular until now! But who left The Masked Dancer last night?

Who left The Masked Dancer last night?

Beetroot left The Masked Dancer last night and was revealed to be burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese.

She failed to impress judges with her moves to It’s My Party and I’ll Cry if I Want To and was voted off the contest last night.

Speaking about her time on the show, Dita said, “Dancing in that big ol’ costume was probably the most difficult thing that I’ve ever tried to do because having your ears plugged up and having very little vision, I literally could not see in front of me when someone was talking to me a few feet away so it was really challenging for me.”

But there was some fun times, as Dita revealed her favourite moment on the show. She said, “One of my favourite memories of being on The Masked Dancer is being on the stage with all the other performers and just the absurdity of us all dancing in these outfits.”

And if you had been trying to guess along at home, here are the clues that should have given it away…

The clues debunked:

1. Dita’s real name is Heather Sweet hence the heather and sweets for sale in her clue package.

2. ‘A glass half full kind of girl’ description was a nod to her signature burlesque routine in a martini glass.

3. ‘Known for my feline features’ was the truth referring to her iconic cat-like eye makeup.

When is The Masked Dancer on?

Fans of the show can watch The Masked Dancer on ITV, each night from 7.30pm, and those who miss the show can either watch all episodes so far on the ITV hub and watch the show on catch up or tune in to ITV+1 to watch the show an hour later than the scheduled time. But be sure to steer clear of any social media channels to avoid show spoilers.

The contest started on 29th May and an episode will air every night until the final on Saturday, 5th June in which the judges will decide who to crown the winner of The Masked Dancer 2021.

Who are the Masked Dancers?

Like The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancers are all hidden away behind a giant costume in the form of an animal or an everyday object. For this debut series, there are 12 individual characters; a zip, car wash, beagle, squirrel, scarecrow, frog, beetroot, viper, rubber chicken, flamingo, knickerbocker glory, and llama.

Jordan Banjo became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the dance contest as the viper.

Louise Redknapp became the second celebrity to leave the show as she was uncovered from the flamingo costume.

Dita Von Tesse is the third star to leave the show, as she pulled off the head of her beetroot outfit.

Who are The Masked Dancer judges?

Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross all retaining their seats as judges and Rita Ora has been replaced by ballroom pro and double-Strictly winner Oti Mabuse.

Three of the four Masked Singer judges from series two, which saw Denise Van Outen unmasked as the Fox, have returned to sit on the Masked Dancer judging panel. Meanwhile, Mo joined The Masked Singer for series two, replacing Ken Jeong, and is sticking around for this spin-off show alongside long-standing judges Davina and Jonathan.

There are also a couple of celebrity guest judges planned for the series, including Holly Willoughby, after it was announced she had landed an exciting new job away from This Morning. She will join alongside John Bishop and David Walliams.

Tune in to The Masked Dancer, every night this week at 7.30pm on ITV.