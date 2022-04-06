We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re wondering who pulled out of Bake Off after watching Matt Lucas step up to the plate for Stand Up To Cancer then you’re probably not alone.

There’s nothing quite like a return to the tent where Great British Bake Off was filmed to have you dreaming of delicious treats and gasping at kitchen dramas. And whilst 2021’s winning Great British Bake Off contestant was only crowned a few months ago, the main series is not the only show in the growing Bake Off franchise. Alongside Bake Off: The Professionals and Junior Bake Off, there’s also The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

This special spin-off raises money for Stand Up To Cancer and each episode features some of the world’s best-loved celebrities. But the appearance of GBBO host Matt Lucas as a contestant on the latest instalment has got viewers all wondering the same thing…

Who pulled out of Bake Off?

Even prior to the latest Bake Off for SUTC episode reports suggested that comedian Matt Lucas would be stepping in to take the place of someone who pulled out of Bake Off. The star is usually the host of the main GBBO show, having joined existing host Noel Fielding from 2020.

And whilst Matt pulled off a pretty impressive performance throughout the show, fans took to Twitter to pose an all-important question about his Bake Off appearance.

“Did we find out who the real baker that pulled out was?” one person asked, intrigued.

Another echoed this, seemingly also more than a little curious about who pulled out of Bake Off as they commented, “Who didn’t show up so @RealMattLucas had to bake on @BritishBakeOff #StandUpToCancer”.

“Who dropped out???” someone else enquired simply.

It also wasn’t long before people took to the comments to reveal the identity of the celebrity believed to have pulled out of Bake Off.

“I think Martine McCutcheon had to pull out last minute due to illness xx”, one person suggested as others simply wrote the actor’s name.

Despite the speculation it’s sadly not known for sure who pulled out, with GBBO having not yet confirmed if the rumours are true. However, fellow contestant and singer Example seemed to support the theory that it was Martine McCutcheon during a recent appearance on ITV daytime show, Lorraine.

As reported by OK!, he claimed to presenter Ranvir Singh, “I was told it was me, Annie Mac, Ed Gamble and Martine McCutcheon and I got there and Martine McCutcheon wasn’t there.”

“So I’m pretty sure that Matt Lucas jumped in at the last minute as obviously he was meant to be one of the presenters,” he added.

Despite reportedly not being part of the original line-up, when push came to shove Matt was observed putting his all into his signature, technical and showstopper bakes. Sadly for the comedian and presenter things didn’t *quite* go to plan.

Especially when it came to his final layered cake featuring a rather unusual model of himself crafted from fondant icing…

But despite this disaster, his performance certainly entertained Bake Off fans and supported an incredibly important cause!